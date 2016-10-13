(CNN) Fierce fighting in the embattled Syrian city of Aleppo has claimed the lives of civilians -- including children -- on both sides of the front line in the past 48 hours.

This came a day after five children were killed when rebels shelled a nursery in another government-held neighborhood of the city.

Meanwhile, regime warplanes conducted at least 20 airstrikes on the rebel-held neighborhoods in eastern Aleppo overnight, SOHR reported, saying the exact number of dead and wounded is still unclear.

However, the White Helmets -- a volunteer civil defense group -- said at least 13 people were killed and more than 25 injured after airstrikes targeted neighborhoods in the east of the city.

The group said it expected this number to rise as more people remain under the rubble.

Fresh Syria talks

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State John Kerry will meet with foreign ministers from a number of countries -- including Russia -- in Lausanne, Switzerland, to "discuss a multilateral approach to resolving the crisis in Syria, including a sustained cessation of violence and the resumption of humanitarian aid deliveries," the State Department said Wednesday.

The talks would come at a time when Moscow faces mounting pressure over the deaths of civilians in the Syrian military's Russian-backed assault on Aleppo.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told CNN he hoped the discussion might "launch a serious dialogue on the basis of the principles contained in the Russian-American deal," the ceasefire agreement that collapsed last month.

He pointed the finger at the United States for the failure of the deal.

"The violation of the ceasefire happened by the American coalition who attacked the Syrian government, which they were not supposed to do, and which they said they would never plan," Lavrov said.

The days-long deal crumbled after a strike by US-led coalition warplanes on a Syrian army post killed dozens of troops. The US military did not dispute the strike but characterized it as "unintentional" and relayed its "regret" to Syria through Russia, saying the intended target had been ISIS.