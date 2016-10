Story highlights Almost a dozen children killed in government-held parts of the city in past 48 hours

(CNN) Fierce fighting in the embattled Syrian city of Aleppo has claimed the lives of civilians -- including children -- on both sides of the front line in the past 48 hours.

Four children were among eight people killed by rebel shelling in government-held parts of western Aleppo Wednesday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

This came a day after five children were killed when rebels shelled a nursery in another government-held neighborhood of the city.

Meanwhile, regime warplanes conducted at least 20 airstrikes on the rebel-held neighborhoods in eastern Aleppo overnight, SOHR reported, saying the exact number of dead and wounded is still unclear.

