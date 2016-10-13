Assad: Syrian forces must 'clean' Aleppo

Story highlights Russian foreign minister says he has "no special expectations" for new Syria talks

President Bashar al-Assad says Syria has no other option but to continue Aleppo campaign

(CNN) Syrian President Bashar al-Assad insists his forces must continue "to clean" Aleppo, even as diplomats prepare for a weekend of meetings aimed at halting the bloodshed in rebel-held areas of the city.

A renewed Syrian army offensive against eastern Aleppo, supported by Russian air power, has claimed hundreds of civilian lives in recent days and prompted Western powers to accuse Assad and his backers of war crimes.

But Assad, in a Thursday interview conducted in English with Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, said the Syrian government has no option but to press on with its offensive.

"... You have to clean. You have to keep cleaning this area and to push the terrorists to Turkey ... to go back to where they come from, or to kill them.

"There's no other option. But Aleppo is going to be a very important springboard to do this move," he said.