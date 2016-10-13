Story highlights Assad: No other option but to continue Aleppo campaign

US says Syria, Russia airstrikes should be subject to war crimes investigation

(CNN) Recapturing Aleppo from rebels will act as the springboard to "liberate" other areas of Syria and push "terrorists" back to Turkey, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad claims.

"It's going to be the springboard, as a big city, to move to other areas, to liberate other areas from the terrorists. This is the importance of Aleppo now," Assad said.

Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city, has been the scene of fierce fighting between regime forces and rebels who have clung on in its besieged eastern portion. It has become a focal point in the 5-year Syrian civil war that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives.

The Syrian air force -- along with Russian warplanes -- have been hitting the city with regular airstrikes.

As many as a quarter of a million people are trapped by the fighting in Aleppo where aid agencies say a mounting humanitarian crisis is worsening by the day.

