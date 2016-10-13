Story highlights
- Assad: No other option but to continue Aleppo campaign
- US says Syria, Russia airstrikes should be subject to war crimes investigation
(CNN)Recapturing Aleppo from rebels will act as the springboard to "liberate" other areas of Syria and push "terrorists" back to Turkey, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad claims.
"It's going to be the springboard, as a big city, to move to other areas, to liberate other areas from the terrorists. This is the importance of Aleppo now," Assad said.
Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city, has been the scene of fierce fighting between regime forces and rebels who have clung on in its besieged eastern portion. It has become a focal point in the 5-year Syrian civil war that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives.
The Syrian air force -- along with Russian warplanes -- have been hitting the city with regular airstrikes.
As many as a quarter of a million people are trapped by the fighting in Aleppo where aid agencies say a mounting humanitarian crisis is worsening by the day.
The ongoing siege has prompted protests from a number of countries and groups who accuse Syria and Russia of war crimes against Aleppo's beleaguered population.
Kerry: Aleppo strikes should be viewed as 'war crimes'
Last week US Secretary of State John Kerry said Russian and Syrian military strikes against civilians and medical facilities in Aleppo should be investigated as war crimes.
"The regime attacked yet another hospital, and 20 people were killed and 100 people were wounded," Kerry said.
"Russia and the (Syrian) regime owe the world more than an explanation about why they keep hitting hospitals and medical facilities and children and women."
But Assad insists that the Syrian government has no option but to press on with its offensive.
"... You have to clean. You have to keep cleaning this area and to push the terrorists to Turkey ... to go back to where they come from, or to kill them.
"There's no other option. But Aleppo is going to be a very important springboard to do this move."