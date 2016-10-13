Story highlights Assad: No other option but to continue Aleppo campaign

US says Syria, Russia airstrikes should be subject to war crimes investigation

(CNN) Recapturing Aleppo from rebels will act as the springboard to "liberate" other areas of Syria and push "terrorists" back to Turkey, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad claims.

"It's going to be the springboard, as a big city, to move to other areas, to liberate other areas from the terrorists. This is the importance of Aleppo now," Assad said.

Aleppo has been the scene of fierce fighting between regime forces and rebels who have clung on in its besieged eastern portion. It has become a focal point in the 5-year Syrian civil war which, according to a United Nations estimate released earlier this year, already has cost around 400,000 lives.

The anti-government factions fighting for Alleppo -- dubbed terrorists by Assad -- include one-time al Qaeda affiliate Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham, previously known as the al Nusra Front. But also on the battlefield are members of several other groups that have been supported by the West, including Free Syrian Army fighters.

