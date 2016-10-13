(CNN) The latest allegations against Donald Trump of unwanted sexual contact brought out the usual responses from defenders and apologists.

They're lying. They're trying to profit off the controversy. Why didn't they come forward sooner?

Or, as the GOP candidate said in one of his many denials of the claims, "Look at her. ... I don't think so."

To survivors of sexual assault, these were classic examples of what keeps women from coming forward.

"We've had a masterclass today in why women are scared to report sexual assault. Why didn't you report yours?" Vox correspondent Elizabeth Plank said on Twitter.

The question revived conversation around # WhyWomenDontReport . It's a conversation that keeps coming up whenever a prominent figure faces sexual assault allegations. But it bears repeating:

Fear of reprisals

Having your personal information shared with the world is an extreme example of retaliation. Short of that, suffice to say, reprisals take many forms.

If you're sexually harassed on the job, there's fear of losing said job, being demoted or getting passed over for opportunities. If it's among acquaintances, there's fear of social rejection or isolating yourself from the friend group.

If it's a teacher you might worry about your grades.

Because I was 18 and I needed the summer job and he was the restaurant's manager #WhyWomenDontReport — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) October 13, 2016

Because I was a new 24-y-o reporter w/$30k in college debt and he was the publisher. #WhyWomenDontReport — Jackie Calmes (@calmesnyt) October 13, 2016

@feministabulous My college professor started emailing me how beautiful I was. I turned him down & ended up getting a C #WhyWomenDontReport — Camille Vega (@CamilleVega_) October 13, 2016

Fear that no one will believe you

If the perpetrator is in a position of power -- the head of a company or a celebrity or a professor -- there's fear that your word will be meaningless against theirs. If it's a relative, you may worry about tearing your family apart.

When I was groped and kissed on a bus by a CMU professor, I stayed quiet bc I didn't think anyone would believe me. https://t.co/nEf4rrjdP2 — Prachi Gupta (@prachigu) October 13, 2016

#Whywomendontreport

it was their relative

it was their boss

it was their friend

it was their teacher

it was unlikely they would be believed — Jaclyn Opritza (@jaclynopritza) October 14, 2016

See the reaction to Trump's latest accusers, who told The New York Times in a story published Wednesday that he groped or kissed them without their consent. One of the alleged incidents occurred in 2005, the other more than 30 years ago. Later Wednesday, People Magazine published a report from one its writers, who alleged Trump physically attacked her while she was on assignment writing a profile of his first anniversary with wife Melania.

As one person pointed out, "The fact that #NextFakeTrumpVictim is trending should tell you exactly why women fear coming forward about sexual assault."

These are the first 4 replies I received to this tweet this morning. The first 4. No omissions. pic.twitter.com/4ORYuswjLi — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 13, 2016

There's not enough evidence

Or, maybe there's not the right evidence. Prosecutors are reluctant to try sexual assault cases without documentary evidence or eyewitnesses, especially in cases that hinge on consent. Many lawyers and trial observers believe Stanford University student Brock Turner may not have been charged or convicted with sexually assaulting an unconscious woman had there not been bystanders who intervened.

Because bystanders or video evidence are required for anyone believe you. See: Brock Turner, Donald Trump. #WhyWomenDontReport — Sofie Karasek (@SofieRKarasek) October 13, 2016

Because people require proof, even for children, and accuse us of lying or wanting attention when we did nothing wrong #WhyWomenDontReport — Rachel Thompson (@RachelintheOC) October 13, 2016

#WhyWomenDontReport

Because it isn't taken seriously-look at the back log of rape kits waiting to be processed by our justice system — sherry (@shertno) October 13, 2016

Fear of being blamed

It's called victim-blaming, and it takes various forms: questions about what you were wearing, where you went, who you were with. It shifts responsibility for the attack from the perpetrator to the victim.

Your shirt was too low, jeans too tight, skirt too short, you smiled and spoke to him therefore you led him on. #WhyWomenDontReport — Katie Macdonald (@KatieMac0623) October 13, 2016

Because women are admonished for putting themselves in situations that compromise their safety. (That's called freedom.) #WhyWomenDontReport — Karen Wallace (@KarenW60602) October 14, 2016

"what were you wearing"

"how much did you have to drink"

"did you lead him on" #WhyWomenDontReport — el (@boddybypizza) October 14, 2016

They don't want anyone to know

For all the reasons mentioned, it may seem easier to keep it to yourself. The guilt, fear, shame and confusion may become paralyzing, making disclosure incomprehensible.

Silence is easier and safer than uprooting your whole life. #WhyWomenDontReport — The African-American (@JasleeneJ) October 14, 2016

Because shame is so overwhelming and invasive, it breathes fire in our veins. We cannot escape it. We are infected. #WhyWomenDontReport — Rachel Thompson (@RachelintheOC) October 13, 2016