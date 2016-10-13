(CNN) Publix and Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. have joined the growing list of recalls linked to Aspen Hills Inc. cookie dough.

Similarly, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. Inc. announced the recall of more than 4,000 gallon cartons, more than 5,000 pints and some 3-gallon cartons of its cookie dough, Heaps of Love, peanut butter cookie dough, Sticks & Stones and Yippee Skippee flavors. It is also recalling 3-gallon cartons of its Baked Bear cookie dough ice cream.

"We are acting out of an abundance of caution because a thorough review of our manufacturing environment has revealed instances where we may not have met our food safety standards," said Jon Austin, a spokesman for Aspen Hills. "Our lab results for all of our products are negative."

The same concern reached to an energy bar, as well. On Tuesday, Nutrisystem voluntarily recalled its Nutricrush Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough bar based on listeria concerns raised by an unnamed vendor supplying its chocolate chip cookie dough. The product had been distributed to ShopRite and Hannaford stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and Vermont and online through Amazon.com and Walmart.com. Again, no illnesses have been reported.

The list of recalled products may continue to grow as companies discover additional products that contain Aspen Hill cookie dough.

Listeria monocytogenes may cause serious and even fatal infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: about 1,600 illnesses and 260 deaths are caused by listeria annually in the United States.

Otherwise healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms, such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. However, a listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women and may become serious for young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.