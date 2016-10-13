Story highlights Madeline designed a flyer to start a fundraiser

She has raised $1,000 so far

(CNN) Even as winds and rain from Hurricane Matthew lashed her Florida home, 8-year-old Madeline Fox was coming up with a way to help storm victims elsewhere.

"Madeline has always been a humanitarian little girl," her mother Erin Fox told CNN.

Fox is a storm spotter for the National Weather Service, and weather talk is common in her household. The family lives in Tampa, a city that did not face the hurricane's full force. But the storm made an impact on Madeline.

At dinner last Friday, her mother explained Matthew's devastating effects in counties like Haiti and Cuba, and even in the United States.

Madeline left the table to finish her homework. She came down later with a hand-made flyer for a fundraiser she wanted to start.

Read More