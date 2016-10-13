Breaking News
Where does America&#39;s heroin come from?
Where does America's heroin come from?

    Where does America's heroin come from?

Heroin: The poisoning of America

Videos by Evelio Contreras, Padraic Driscoll, Jackson Loo, Sonia Moghe, Claudia Morales, CNN

Updated 8:46 AM ET, Fri October 14, 2016

With America facing an opioid epidemic, Lisa Ling explores how race impacts the way we treat heroin addiction. See what she discovers on CNN's "This Is Life with Lisa Ling" Sunday, October 16 at 10 p.m. ET.

The United States is battling the biggest heroin epidemic in decades. CNN's Deborah Feyerick traveled the country to find the people and the towns fighting the war against the drug that has taken on a new, powerful form and is indiscriminately claiming the lives of thousands.

The borderThe townThe fighterThe lab

THE BORDER

From the air, to the sea and even underground, law enforcement is on a never-ending mission to stop drugs from crossing our borders. At the forefront of that struggle is the nation's busiest border crossing: The San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego, California.
How heroin gets across the border
How heroin gets across the border

    How heroin gets across the border

THE TOWN

About 30,000 people live in the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood, Missouri. Heroin deaths in this county are nearly four times the national average.

    From honor student to heroin addict

THE FIGHTER

Cuyahoga County, Ohio is on track to see its highest number of heroin- and fentanyl-related deaths in its history. Dr. Joan Papp is on the front lines -- not only treating overdoses, but also trying to prevent them.

    One doctor's crusade against heroin

THE LAB

When drugs are seized on the streets of New Hampshire, they're taken to this lab in Concord for testing as evidence for prosecutors. The lab is working through a backlog of about 3,400 cases.

    One small lab's big fight against heroin

