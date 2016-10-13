Heroin: The poisoning of America
Updated 8:46 AM ET, Fri October 14, 2016
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
With America facing an opioid epidemic, Lisa Ling explores how race impacts the way we treat heroin addiction. See what she discovers on CNN's "This Is Life with Lisa Ling" Sunday, October 16 at 10 p.m. ET.
The United States is battling the biggest heroin epidemic in decades. CNN's Deborah Feyerick traveled the country to find the people and the towns fighting the war against the drug that has taken on a new, powerful form and is indiscriminately claiming the lives of thousands.
THE BORDER
From the air, to the sea and even underground, law enforcement is on a never-ending mission to stop drugs from crossing our borders. At the forefront of that struggle is the nation's busiest border crossing: The San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego, California.
THE TOWN
About 30,000 people live in the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood, Missouri. Heroin deaths in this county are nearly four times the national average.
THE FIGHTER
Cuyahoga County, Ohio is on track to see its highest number of heroin- and fentanyl-related deaths in its history. Dr. Joan Papp is on the front lines -- not only treating overdoses, but also trying to prevent them.
THE LAB
When drugs are seized on the streets of New Hampshire, they're taken to this lab in Concord for testing as evidence for prosecutors. The lab is working through a backlog of about 3,400 cases.