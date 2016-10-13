With America facing an opioid epidemic, Lisa Ling explores how race impacts the way we treat heroin addiction. See what she discovers on CNN's "This Is Life with Lisa Ling" Sunday, October 16 at 10 p.m. ET.

The United States is battling the biggest heroin epidemic in decades. CNN's Deborah Feyerick traveled the country to find the people and the towns fighting the war against the drug that has taken on a new, powerful form and is indiscriminately claiming the lives of thousands.

THE BORDER

From the air, to the sea and even underground, law enforcement is on a never-ending mission to stop drugs from crossing our borders. At the forefront of that struggle is the nation's busiest border crossing: The San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego, California.

It's a business -- they're going to do everything they can to make money, and we're going to do everything we can to stop them. Gil Kerlikowske, US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner

THE TOWN

About 30,000 people live in the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood, Missouri. Heroin deaths in this county are nearly four times the national average.

What the dealers kind of look for are people who are more affluent and from better-off neighborhoods. Kolton Kaleta, 17

