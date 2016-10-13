Breaking News

Diego Maradona shows combative side in Pope Francis' 'United for Peace' game

By Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 7:40 AM ET, Thu October 13, 2016

Diego Maradona clashes with Juan Sebastian Veron (left) during the &quot;United for Peace&quot; match in Rome, leading to the former being helped from the pitch enraged at half-time. Pope Francis helped organize the game, which featured footballing greats from around the world.
Photos: Current and former soccer greats play in Pope Francis' charity match
Diego Maradona clashes with Juan Sebastian Veron (left) during the "United for Peace" match in Rome, leading to the former being helped from the pitch enraged at half-time. Pope Francis helped organize the game, which featured footballing greats from around the world.
Maradona salutes the crowd as he leaves the pitch.
The Argentine legend starred for the &quot;Blue Team&quot; alongside Italian legends Francesco Totti and Antonio Di Natale and former Brazilian defender Cafu. The team boasted 564 international caps.
The Argentine legend starred for the "Blue Team" alongside Italian legends Francesco Totti and Antonio Di Natale and former Brazilian defender Cafu. The team boasted 564 international caps.
Totti (left) confessed after the game that he can now retire happy having played with Maradona. The Roma veteran was assisted by Maradona for his first half goal.
Totti (left) confessed after the game that he can now retire happy having played with Maradona. The Roma veteran was assisted by Maradona for his first half goal.
The &quot;White Team&quot; included former Brazil and Barcelona star Ronaldinho.
The "White Team" included former Brazil and Barcelona star Ronaldinho.
Maradona coached Argentina&#39;s national football team from 2008-2010, for whom Veron gained 78 caps before retiring in 2010.
Maradona coached Argentina's national football team from 2008-2010, for whom Veron gained 78 caps before retiring in 2010.
Maradona also starred in the 2014 peace charity game, which was again hosted by Pope Francis.
Maradona also starred in the 2014 peace charity game, which was again hosted by Pope Francis.
Story highlights

  • Maradona and Veron clash in charity game
  • "United for Peace" game organized by Pope
  • Match raised funds for Italy earthquake victims

(CNN)You don't become one of the greatest footballers of all time without having a burning desire to win.

And even in a charity match dubbed "United for Peace" -- organized by Pope Francis -- soccer legend Diego Maradona, now aged 55, shows no sign of losing that competitive streak.
    The Argentine, famed for his heavenly skill, was one of several high-profile current and former players to take to the pitch at Roma's Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.
    READ MORE: The 8.1 second goal. The fastest ever?
    Rome's own son Francesco Totti, Brazilian Ronaldinho and Juan Sebastian Veron were just some of the star names to make an appearance at the charity event.
    It was fellow Argentine Veron that sent Maradona into a bit of a strop as the two teams were walking off at the end of the first half.
    Maradona, who inspired Argentina to the 1986 World Cup, took exception to a tackle from Veron midway through the opening 45 minutes.
    While the pair initially laughed the incident off, something triggered a heated discussion as they made their way towards the changing rooms.
    Maradona coached Veron between 2008-10 while in charge of the Argentina national team, and it was reported the compatriots reconciled their differences during the interval.
    Proceeds from the charity match will go to the Vatican's international projects, including rebuilding facilities in Italy's earthquake-hit town of Amatrice.
    The Pope, a fellow countryman of Maradona and Veron, is a huge football fan and supports Argentine club San Lorenzo.
    READ MORE: FIFA fighting 'forces that don't want change'
    Pope Francis welcomes players of San Lorenzo to the vatican following their Copa Libertadores win.
    Pope Francis welcomes players of San Lorenzo to the vatican following their Copa Libertadores win.
    In 2014, following San Lorenzo winning the Copa Libertadores title -- South America's Champions League equivalent -- the Pope invited the team to visit him at the Vatican.

    Health problems

    Maradona also credits Pope Francis for renewing his faith, saying he had previously distanced himself from religion.
    "I am with Pope Francis, for him I am always available," Maradona told a press conference before the match.
    "He is doing a great job also inside the Vatican, which pleases all Catholics. I had distanced myself from the church for many reasons. ... Pope Francis made me come back."
    READ MORE: Guardiola on his legacy mission for mentor Cruyff
    Maradona is one of the greatest players in soccer history, having helped Napoli win two Italian league titles after a difficult two-year stay at Barcelona -- both clubs signed him for world-record fees.
    But his career was marred by controversy over drug use -- he was thrown out of the 1994 World Cup after testing positive for ephedrine -- and he suffered from subsequent health problems.
    Veron had the last laugh in Wednesday's game -- the "White Team" he played for won 4-3.