Story highlights Maradona and Veron clash in charity game

"United for Peace" game organized by Pope

Match raised funds for Italy earthquake victims

(CNN) You don't become one of the greatest footballers of all time without having a burning desire to win.

And even in a charity match dubbed "United for Peace" -- organized by Pope Francis -- soccer legend Diego Maradona, now aged 55, shows no sign of losing that competitive streak.

The Argentine, famed for his heavenly skill, was one of several high-profile current and former players to take to the pitch at Roma's Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

Rome's own son Francesco Totti, Brazilian Ronaldinho and Juan Sebastian Veron were just some of the star names to make an appearance at the charity event.