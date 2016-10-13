Story highlights Stephen Jones is one of the world's most renowned milliners

He's created hats for the likes of Princess Diana and Lady Gaga

His new book, "Stephen Jones: Souvenirs," looks back at his 40-year career

(CNN) Souvenirs -- what a wonderful word. For me, it conjures up a mental slide show of diverse images: multicolored ice cream cornets on a five-year-old's Cornish holiday, a white and gold plastic Leaning Tower of Pisa, or the hat I actually called Souvenirs in my Spring-Summer 1993 collection, its satin brim pinned with family snapshots.

For a milliner, the past is always looming over you as the golden age of hat wearing. I close my eyes and see scenes outside a colliery in the 1930s with every man wearing a jaunty flat cap or, blink, the black-and-white Ascot extravaganzas for Cecil Beaton's costumes in "My Fair Lady. "

Nowadays, in reality, we are much less hatty.

As a child, I was more interested in the future than the past, even if that future was the Supermarionation puppet show "Thunderbirds."

