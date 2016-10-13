Scotland considers 2nd independence referendum

Story highlights First Minister says UK's vote to leave EU has prompted many to reconsider independence

In the 2014 independence vote, 55% said they wanted to remain part of UK

(CNN) Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says her country must have the option to reconsider independence after the UK voted to leave the European Union.

In a speech in Glasgow Thursday, Sturgeon said she would release legislation next week to establish the possibility of holding another independence referendum. A vote on the issue in 2014 failed, with 55% of voters saying they wanted to stay in the United Kingdom.

.@NicolaSturgeon challenges Theresa May to prove Scotland is an equal partner in the UK. #SNP16 pic.twitter.com/QPJiBhedo8 — The SNP (@theSNP) October 13, 2016

"I am determined that Scotland will have the ability to reconsider the question of independence -- and to do so before the UK leaves the EU -- if that is necessary to protect our country's interests," she said at a Scottish National Party (SNP) conference.

"It will be a new debate -- not a rerun of 2014. We must not assume that people's views -- yes or no -- are the same today."

Scotland is one of four countries that make up the United Kingdom. England, Wales and Northern Ireland are the others. Scottish voters overwhelmingly backed remaining in the EU in the so-called Brexit vote June 23, with 62% in favor of staying and 38% who wanted to leave.

Read More