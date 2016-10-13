Dario Fo: Italian actor, playwright and Nobel laureate dies

Story highlights Dario Fo, known for his sharp political satire, won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1997

The Nobel Committee described him as "upholding the dignity of the downtrodden"

(CNN) Nobel Prize-winning Italian playwright and actor Dario Fo died Thursday at the age of 90, according to a statement on his website.

He had spent the past few days in a Milan hospital as his health deteriorated.

"Our country and the whole world has lost an artist today, who for his whole life fought against the theory of 'the dominant culture is that of the ruling class,' " the statement on his website said.

Fo, who was famed for his sharp political satire and innovative storytelling techniques, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1997.

The Nobel Committee described him as someone "who emulates the jesters of the Middle Ages in scourging authority and upholding the dignity of the downtrodden."

Read More