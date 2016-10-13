London Zoo gorilla scare: Ape escapes enclosure

Story highlights Footage of armed police walking through zoo posted on social media

Reports that the public has been locked inside buildings for protection

(CNN) A London Zoo silverback gorilla briefly escaped his enclosure Thursday but did not make it to any public areas, officials said.

Metropolitan Police received a call just after 5 p.m. asking for assistance, police told CNN. Kumbuka, 18, was contained to the exhibit's off-show area used by zookeepers.

The western lowland gorilla was subdued by a tranquilizer dart and returned to his den. "We can confirm he is awake and well," the zoo said in a statement.

Gorilla update, animal control officers have arrived, still locked in gift shop! #WWWF16 pic.twitter.com/gnPa20eByR — Leftfield Research (@LeftfieldSE1) October 13, 2016

Other members of the public reported huddling inside zoo buildings for protection. Officials said they were not certain how Kumbuka -- who has been at the facility since early 2013 -- made his escape.

Read More