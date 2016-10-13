London Zoo gorilla scare: Ape escapes enclosure

Story highlights Footage of armed police walking through zoo posted on social media

Reports that the public has been locked inside buildings for protection

(CNN) A gorilla escaped its enclosure at London Zoo on Thursday, prompting concerns about the safety of visitors.

The city's Metropolitan Police received a call from zoo security just after 5 p.m. asking for assistance with an escaped gorilla, police told CNN.

Gorilla update, animal control officers have arrived, still locked in gift shop! #WWWF16 pic.twitter.com/gnPa20eByR — Leftfield Research (@LeftfieldSE1) October 13, 2016

Other members of the public reported huddling inside zoo buildings for protection from the gorilla on the loose.

#Gorilla on the loose? Huddling in a building at the #londonzoo after staff told us to get into a building quickly! pic.twitter.com/BBbFvBLTn6 — Dr. Jonathan T. Mall (@CognitiveTwo) October 13, 2016

The gorilla was later subdued by a tranquilizer dart and recaptured, according to police.