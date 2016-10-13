London Zoo gorilla scare: Ape escapes enclosure

Story highlights
(CNN)A gorilla escaped its enclosure at London Zoo on Thursday, prompting concerns about the safety of visitors.
The city's Metropolitan Police received a call from zoo security just after 5 p.m. asking for assistance with an escaped gorilla, police told CNN.
Footage posted on social media showed armed officers walking through the grounds.
Other members of the public reported huddling inside zoo buildings for protection from the gorilla on the loose.
The gorilla was later subdued by a tranquilizer dart and recaptured, according to police.