Berlin (CNN) A Syrian refugee suspected of planning a bomb attack "with Islamist motives" on a Berlin airport has killed himself in detention, the Saxony state justice ministry said.

"On the evening of October the 12th, 2016, Jaber Albakr, the prime suspect in planning a serious attack against the state, took his life in the prison hospital of the Leipzig correctional facility," the ministry said in a statement on its website, also confirming the news to CNN.

Albakr was arrested overnight Sunday after a manhunt that went for almost two days.

Investigators believe that 22-year-old Albakr, who arrived in Germany last year, was close to staging a terrorist attack. German police have said that Albakr's "approach and behavior" suggest an ISIS link.

Germany's Spiegel Online reported that Albakr had been under round-the-clock surveillance in police custody in Leipzig and was considered at risk of suicide and hunger strike. It was not yet clear how he had killed himself, Spiegel said.

Arrest attempt questioned

