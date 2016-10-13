Breaking News

Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize win stirs fierce social media reaction

By Bianca Britton, CNN

Updated 10:53 AM ET, Thu October 13, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Bob Dylan wins the Nobel Prize in Literature
Bob Dylan wins the Nobel Prize in Literature

    JUST WATCHED

    Bob Dylan wins the Nobel Prize in Literature

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Bob Dylan wins the Nobel Prize in Literature 00:52

Story highlights

  • Twitter users seem divided over whether the US singer-songwriter deserved award
  • Some express excitement, while others argue Bob Dylan not part of usual literary canon

(CNN)Bob Dylan has become the first songwriter to win a Nobel Prize in Literature, drawing praise from many on social media while others expressed shock and even amusement.

The award for Dylan appeared to divide Twitter users as some argued the unconventional winner wasn't deserving, particularly because he isn't in the established canon of literary writers.
    "I like Bob Dylan as much as anyone, but this still seems a little strange," Eric Gordy wrote on Twitter.
    Another said that while he appreciates Dylan's selection, he is concerned about the future of the award.
    "My worry is not Bob Dylan winning, but flood gates opening for lyricists in future," Kabir Taneja said, attaching the lyrics of Rihanna's song "Work."
    Read More
    Bob Dylan wins 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature
    Others were amused, writing: "My dad has been a Bob Dylan fan for over 50 years, and even he thinks this is hilarious."
    Some even predicted what trivia contests of the future would look like: "In 20 years time 'what did Bob Dylan and Winston Churchill have in common?' will be great quiz question."
    And while the famous singer-songwriter was rewarded for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition," one user questioned whether younger generations even know who the 75-year-old is.
    "Millennial populations furiously Googling who Bob Dylan is," Kabir Taneja posted on Twitter.
    And others, such as Pamela Paul, expressed disappointment that so many "deserving novelists" missed out.
    Bob Dylan songs that changed the course of history
    But not everyone was making fun of Dylan's achievement, some defended the winner.
    "Folks: Songwriting is writing, and Bob Dylan is one of the most influential writers in the last 100 years. It's a defensible Nobel pick," John Scalzi tweeted.
    Max du Preez called out the "intellectual snobs" who criticized the songwriter and said he was backing Dylan.
    While Robyn Hitchcock reminisced and said Dylan "launched me and many others on oceans of which we'd never dreamed..."
    Many rejoiced in the "great news," adding that Dylan's words are still relevant today.
    A self-professed expert also praised the singer's win: "As a Pop Culture professor I have to do a fist pump and say YES! Dylan won a Nobel Prize in Lit!"
    And others simply tweeted in excitement: "Bob Dylan wins the Nobel Prize. Yes. Yes. Yes."
    Bob Dylan smokes a cigarette circa 1966. Dylan&#39;s music spoke to a generation of people during the 1960s, a tumultuous decade that forever changed America. He went on to become a rock &#39;n&#39; roll legend and influence many musicians to come. In October 2016, the Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Dylan for &quot;having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.&quot;
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Bob Dylan smokes a cigarette circa 1966. Dylan's music spoke to a generation of people during the 1960s, a tumultuous decade that forever changed America. He went on to become a rock 'n' roll legend and influence many musicians to come. In October 2016, the Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Dylan for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    Dylan performs in 1961 at The Bitter End club in New York City. His first album, &quot;Bob Dylan,&quot; debuted in 1962 and consisted mostly of old folk songs.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan performs in 1961 at The Bitter End club in New York City. His first album, "Bob Dylan," debuted in 1962 and consisted mostly of old folk songs.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    Joan Baez and Dylan perform during the March on Washington, a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement, on August 28, 1963.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Joan Baez and Dylan perform during the March on Washington, a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement, on August 28, 1963.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    Dylan performs on stage in the 1960s. Dylan was known in his early career for playing the guitar and the harmonica, and for his distinctive vocal phrasing.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan performs on stage in the 1960s. Dylan was known in his early career for playing the guitar and the harmonica, and for his distinctive vocal phrasing.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    Dylan listens to recordings of his album &quot;Highway 61 Revisited&quot; in 1965. It contained &quot;Like a Rolling Stone,&quot; which went to No. 2 on U.S. charts.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan listens to recordings of his album "Highway 61 Revisited" in 1965. It contained "Like a Rolling Stone," which went to No. 2 on U.S. charts.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    George Harrison and Dylan perform in the Concert for Bangladesh, held August 1, 1971 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The concert earned them the Grammy Award for Album of the Year along with Billy Preston, Eric Clapton, Klaus Voormann, Leon Russell, Ravi Shankar and Ringo Starr.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    George Harrison and Dylan perform in the Concert for Bangladesh, held August 1, 1971 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The concert earned them the Grammy Award for Album of the Year along with Billy Preston, Eric Clapton, Klaus Voormann, Leon Russell, Ravi Shankar and Ringo Starr.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    Dylan appears on set for the film &quot;Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid&quot; in 1973. Dylan also recorded the soundtrack for the film.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan appears on set for the film "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid" in 1973. Dylan also recorded the soundtrack for the film.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    Dylan performs on stage at Madison Square Garden in 1974.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan performs on stage at Madison Square Garden in 1974.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    Dylan performs with Robbie Robertson of The Band, right, and Van Morrison at The Band&#39;s farewell concert in 1976.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan performs with Robbie Robertson of The Band, right, and Van Morrison at The Band's farewell concert in 1976.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    Dylan performs with Tom Petty at Farm Aid in Chicago in 1985.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan performs with Tom Petty at Farm Aid in Chicago in 1985.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    Dylan poses for a photo with David Bowie in 1985.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan poses for a photo with David Bowie in 1985.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    Dylan and Bruce Springsteen perform together in 1990.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan and Bruce Springsteen perform together in 1990.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    Performance artist Michael Portnoy is taken off stage during Dylan&#39;s performance at the Grammy Awards in 1998. Portnoy had been hired as part of the background dancers for the performance, but his shirtless interruption was not planned and he was carted off stage.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Performance artist Michael Portnoy is taken off stage during Dylan's performance at the Grammy Awards in 1998. Portnoy had been hired as part of the background dancers for the performance, but his shirtless interruption was not planned and he was carted off stage.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    Dylan performs in Brighton, England, in 2002.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan performs in Brighton, England, in 2002.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    Dylan appears with actress Jessica Lange during a news conference for the movie &quot;Masked and Anonymous&quot; in 2003. Dylan co-wrote the movie and starred in it.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan appears with actress Jessica Lange during a news conference for the movie "Masked and Anonymous" in 2003. Dylan co-wrote the movie and starred in it.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    Dylan poses for photos at the University of St. Andrews after he received an honorary degree at the Scottish school in 2004.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan poses for photos at the University of St. Andrews after he received an honorary degree at the Scottish school in 2004.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    Dylan performs during the Grammy Awards in 2011. Dylan has won 10 Grammys in his career, as well as one Golden Globe Award and one Academy Award.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    Dylan performs during the Grammy Awards in 2011. Dylan has won 10 Grammys in his career, as well as one Golden Globe Award and one Academy Award.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Dylan in the East Room of the White House in 2012. The award is the country&#39;s highest civilian honor. &quot;I remember, you know, in college, listening to Bob Dylan and my world opening up, &#39;cause he captured something about this country that was so vital,&quot; Obama said.
    Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
    President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Dylan in the East Room of the White House in 2012. The award is the country's highest civilian honor. "I remember, you know, in college, listening to Bob Dylan and my world opening up, 'cause he captured something about this country that was so vital," Obama said.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 18
    03 bob dylan01 bob dylan02 bob dylan04 bob dylan05 bob dylan07 bob dylan06 bob dylan08 bob dylan09 bob dylan10 bob dylan11 bob dylan12 bob dylan13 bob dylan14 bob dylan15 bob dylan16 bob dylan17 bob dylan18 bob dylan