Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize win stirs fierce social media reaction

Story highlights
- Twitter users seem divided over whether the US singer-songwriter deserved award
- Some express excitement, while others argue Bob Dylan not part of usual literary canon
(CNN)Bob Dylan has become the first songwriter to win a Nobel Prize in Literature, drawing praise from many on social media while others expressed shock and even amusement.
The award for Dylan appeared to divide Twitter users as some argued the unconventional winner wasn't deserving, particularly because he isn't in the established canon of literary writers.
"I like Bob Dylan as much as anyone, but this still seems a little strange," Eric Gordy wrote on Twitter.
Another said that while he appreciates Dylan's selection, he is concerned about the future of the award.
"My worry is not Bob Dylan winning, but flood gates opening for lyricists in future," Kabir Taneja said, attaching the lyrics of Rihanna's song "Work."
Others were amused, writing: "My dad has been a Bob Dylan fan for over 50 years, and even he thinks this is hilarious."
Some even predicted what trivia contests of the future would look like: "In 20 years time 'what did Bob Dylan and Winston Churchill have in common?' will be great quiz question."
And while the famous singer-songwriter was rewarded for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition," one user questioned whether younger generations even know who the 75-year-old is.
"Millennial populations furiously Googling who Bob Dylan is," Kabir Taneja posted on Twitter.
And others, such as Pamela Paul, expressed disappointment that so many "deserving novelists" missed out.
But not everyone was making fun of Dylan's achievement, some defended the winner.
"Folks: Songwriting is writing, and Bob Dylan is one of the most influential writers in the last 100 years. It's a defensible Nobel pick," John Scalzi tweeted.
Max du Preez called out the "intellectual snobs" who criticized the songwriter and said he was backing Dylan.
While Robyn Hitchcock reminisced and said Dylan "launched me and many others on oceans of which we'd never dreamed..."
Many rejoiced in the "great news," adding that Dylan's words are still relevant today.
A self-professed expert also praised the singer's win: "As a Pop Culture professor I have to do a fist pump and say YES! Dylan won a Nobel Prize in Lit!"
And others simply tweeted in excitement: "Bob Dylan wins the Nobel Prize. Yes. Yes. Yes."