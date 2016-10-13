Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize win stirs fierce social media reaction

Story highlights Twitter users seem divided over whether the US singer-songwriter deserved award

(CNN) Bob Dylan has become the first songwriter to win a Nobel Prize in Literature, drawing praise from many on social media while others expressed shock and even amusement.

The award for Dylan appeared to divide Twitter users as some argued the unconventional winner wasn't deserving, particularly because he isn't in the established canon of literary writers.

"I like Bob Dylan as much as anyone, but this still seems a little strange," Eric Gordy wrote on Twitter.

Another said that while he appreciates Dylan's selection, he is concerned about the future of the award.

"My worry is not Bob Dylan winning, but flood gates opening for lyricists in future," Kabir Taneja said, attaching the lyrics of Rihanna's song "Work."