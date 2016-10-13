Tommy Ford, 'Martin' star, dies at 52

Story highlights Tommy Ford was beloved for role on '90s sitcom "Martin"

No cause of death was released

(CNN) Actor Tommy Ford, best known for his role as Tommy in the 1990s hit sitcom "Martin," has died in Atlanta, a spokeswoman for his family said.

He was 52.

No cause of death was announced, and the family released a statement Wednesday asking for privacy.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved son, father, brother, husband, and friend Tommy Mykhal Ford," the statement said. "On behalf of the family, we would like to thank everyone for their love, support and prayers. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming. Please respect the privacy of the Ford family during our time of grief."

The actor had been documenting on social media his recovery from knee replacement surgery shortly before his death.

