'Stranger Things' creators like your theories

The co-creators are reading fan theories

(CNN) Take heart, "Stranger Things" fans: Matt and Ross Duffer see you.

The creators of the Netflix hit are in the loop when it comes to the fan theories about their show.

And they really dig some of them.

"Some of the fan theories online are amazing," Matt Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter. "Most are wrong, but I've read a few that are right or very close."

Apparently, some of the folks posting on Reddit are really nailing it.

