'Stranger Things' creators like your theories

(CNN)Take heart, "Stranger Things" fans: Matt and Ross Duffer see you.

The creators of the Netflix hit are in the loop when it comes to the fan theories about their show.
    And they really dig some of them.
    "Some of the fan theories online are amazing," Matt Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter. "Most are wrong, but I've read a few that are right or very close."
    Apparently, some of the folks posting on Reddit are really nailing it.
    "Some of those people have figured stuff out based off of the chapter titles," Matt said.
    His brother agreed, and said he loves "reading this stuff."
    "Some of these theories are elaborate and smart," Ross Duffer said. "They're not crap."
    Though the pair said they actually don't go down the Reddit rabbit hole, they depend on friends sending them the theories.
    "I know I would never get out if I went in there," Ross said.