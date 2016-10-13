Story highlights
(CNN)NBC has unveiled its first look at what's likely to be a much-talked about episode of "Law & Order: SVU."
In a promo for an upcoming episode called "Unstoppable," Gary Cole plays a rich politician whose campaign goes off the rails after several women come forward with damaging accusations.
"I'm a handsome, charming millionaire. Women throw themselves at me," the politician says in the promo.
NBC announced the episodes earlier this week, just days after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was heard making lewd comments in a now-infamous leaked tape.
Trump has apologized for the comments and dismissed them as "locker room talk."
In light of his response, victims of sexual assault took to social media to share their stories.
Multiple women have also come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Trump.
Trump has denied the claims and threatened to sue The New York Times over its report on two alleged victims.
NBC has shied away from officially using the T-word to describe the inspiration for the episode. But Variety reports the episode had a troubled journey from concept to screen due because of its portrayal of a character that would draw comparisons to Trump.
The episode airs October 26.