Story highlights NBC has released a sneak peek of its episode about a rich politician who faces damaging allegations

Gary Cole guest stars in the episode, playing a Trump-esque character

(CNN) NBC has unveiled its first look at what's likely to be a much-talked about episode of "Law & Order: SVU."

In a promo for an upcoming episode called "Unstoppable," Gary Cole plays a rich politician whose campaign goes off the rails after several women come forward with damaging accusations.

"I'm a handsome, charming millionaire. Women throw themselves at me," the politician says in the promo.

NBC announced the episodes earlier this week, just days after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was heard making lewd comments in a now-infamous leaked tape

Trump has apologized for the comments and dismissed them as "locker room talk."