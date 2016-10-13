Kevin Hart on his mentor Chris Rock: He's 'always spot on'

(CNN) As Kevin Hart's star continues to rise, there's another comedian he continues to look to for advice.

"Chris Rock [is my mentor], one hundred percent," Hart told CNN Wednesday at the New York premiere of his new comedy tour film "What Now?" "Rock's advice is always great. It's always spot on."

Hart said Rock taught him to make his comedy "universal."

"I think that's why in any tour you see, you see me touring the world telling jokes," Hart said. "I don't just stay in one spot or do one thing. I'm gone, all the time, every day, all day."

