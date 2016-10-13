'Goliath,' 'Chance' bet on big stars in small, streaming dramas

(CNN) The parallels between "Goliath" and "Chance" -- two so-so dramas premiering on Amazon and Hulu -- underscore a marketing strategy employed by these streaming services. While the shows are pretty conventional, they showcase high-profile stars -- Billy Bob Thornton and Hugh Laurie, respectively -- who should at least help cut through the clutter.

The protagonists share a more-than-passing resemblance, down to their bleak lives within bright California environs, ex-wives and the daughters that humanize them. Plus, each is drawn into a situation by what initially looks like a damsel in distress, giving them a cause for which to fight.

Casting, including key supporting roles, elevates each show. But neither feels like a candidate for admission to the club of top-tier dramas, the bar these premium offerings inevitably aspire to clear.

Co-created by David E. Kelley, whose legacy of legal shows includes "The Practice" and "Ally McBeal," "Goliath" is a limited eight-episode series, starring Thornton as Billy McBride. Thornton plays a down-on-his-luck attorney who stumbles into a major case -- after a fatal explosion at sea -- that puts him up against the massive law firm where he once worked.

Of course, that was before he became a boozer, moved into a fleabag motel in Santa Monica and spent most of his time handling low-rent clients in Van Nuys. (L.A. suburbs play a strong supporting role in the festivities.)

