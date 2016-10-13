Story highlights J.K. Rowling says the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise will be five films

The franchise was previously thought to be a trilogy

(CNN) J.K. Rowling just breathed some major magic into the days of her fans.

The "Harry Potter" author on Thursday announced that the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise will be a series of five movies -- not three as previously reported.

"I've now done the plotting properly so we're pretty sure it's going to be five movies," Rowling said during a global fan event promoting the upcoming first film, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."

.@jk_rowling has just confirmed the magic continues in a total of FIVE MOVIES! We can't wait! #FantasticBeasts — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) October 13, 2016

Rowling said they had previously said the franchise would be a trilogy as a "placeholder."

Rowling, who wrote the film, showed up as a surprise guest at the end of the event, which featured cast members from the movie. Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston and more were on hand in London. Colin Farrell and Jon Voight, meanwhile, joined the event from Los Angeles.

