(CNN) The question of when Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn will ascend the throne of Thailand will have to wait, after the successor to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died Thursday, said he 'needs time to mourn his father'.

The prince's decision was relayed to the media by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, after an extraordinary meeting at Thailand's National Assembly.

"We are at the most important time. We need to do everything smoothly. I met Crown Prince today and he has been aware that he has been appointed as a successor up until now.

"But he needs time to jointly mourn with Thai people."

Prince Vajiralongkorn was named as successor to the throne on December 28, 1972.

Read More