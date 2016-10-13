Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88

(CNN) Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, a revered and unifying figure who embodied the nation in his 70-year reign, has died aged 88.

Here's the latest:

The announcement came in a statement from the Royal Palace read on state TV Thursday, and followed a days-long outpouring of support since the king was hospitalized. He underwent medical procedures over the weekend.

The king died at 3:52 p.m. local time and passed away in a "peaceful manner," the Royal Palace said.

A portrait of the King is held on the eve of his 88th birthday as people gather outside the Siriraj hospital in 2015. The King of Thailand is regarded as a demi-god by many Thais, and his popularity has been viewed as a unifying force during times of political unrest.

The King is seen through a car window as he leaves the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok in 2015.

The King is pictured with family members in 2012. He addressed a crowd from a balcony on his 85th birthday.

The King is wheeled towards his yacht in 2010, during a rare public appearance to open a new flood gate and two bridges in Bangkok.

The King lights candles at a ceremony to mark Coronation Day in Bangkok in 2007.

The King reviews an honor guard with Queen Sirikit and Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn during the annual military parade to celebrate his birthday in 2006.

The King and Queen survey a rice crop made possible by a Royal Irrigation Project in 1996. The project formed part of the Royal Development Projects, which focused on developing remote rural areas. The King has taken an interest in environmental projects throughout his long reign.

The King raises a camera to take a photo in 1995. He was given his first camera in 1934, which ignited a lifelong enthusiasm for photography. He has often been seen with a camera around his neck during public appearances.

The King convenes the first meeting of his country's National Reform Assembly during a ceremony held in Bangkok in 1976. The King put the monarchy at the center of Thai society, acting as a force for community and tradition even as the country flipped between political crises and military coups.

The King walks with his wife and their 13-year-old son, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn, during a visit to Britain in 1966.

The King, far right, plays the saxophone during a 1960 jam session with legendary jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman and his band in New York.

The royal couple ride with U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower during a five-day state visit to the United States in 1960.

The King and Queen pose with their children, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn and Princess Ubol Ratana, on the steps of Bangkok's Chitralada Palace in 1955. Two more daughters, Princesses Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Chulabhorn Walailak, were born in 1955 and 1957.

Bhumibol and his future wife, Princess Sirikit Kityakara, are pictured in Lausanne in 1949. The couple married a year later at Srapathum Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.

Bhumibol, left, is pictured in 1935 with his older brother, the former King Ananda Mahidol, in Lausanne, Switzerland, where the boys attended school. King Ananda was 20 when he died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances. His 18-year-old brother, known then as Prince Phumiphon Aduldet, later assumed the throne to become King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Thailand's Bhumibol Adulyadej was crowned king on May 5, 1950. News of the 88-year-old's death was announced Thursday, October 13, via a statement from the Royal Palace read on state TV. He was the world's longest-reigning living monarch.

King Bhumibol ascended to the throne 70 years ago, making him the world's longest-reigning living monarch, before his death.

Hundreds of people had for days gathered at Bangkok's Siriraj Hospital where the king was being treated, and as the sun began to set, the crowd began to swell in the thousands.

They were dressed predominantly in pink -- an auspicious color believed to restore health -- and yellow, which is the color of the King, based on the fact he was born on a Monday.

According to the palace statement, all government buildings will fly the Thai flag at half-staff for 30 days starting October 14. And in a sign of how deeply this leader's death will be marked, all civil servants have been ordered to wear black clothing for a year as a sign of mourning, the palace said.

The king was widely revered in Thailand. His appeal stretched from the rich urban elite to the poor agricultural workers in the provinces. During his reign, he skilfully charted a course that put the monarchy at the center of Thai society, acting as a force for community and tradition even as the country lurched between political crises and military coups.

'We lost our father today'

Some outside the hospital said they didn't know where else to go for comfort.

"I just wanted to be here and pray for my king with others," said May, a 22-year-old university student.

Many in the crowd prayed, sang the royal anthem and repeatedly shouted: "Long live the King."

People gathered at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok where Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej was being treated.

The announcement, at around 7 p.m., cut through the crowd and gave way to devastated wailing and long embraces. Others stared speechlessly at their phones, sharing messages from friends and family on social media.

Ovartvoraporn Bhakchuda, a Thai woman who spoke to CNN outside the hospital, was unable to hold back her tears, saying that she hoped the news was not true.

"We lost our father today," she said.

"He is a father ... that wanted to do everything, the best thing, for his kids," she said.

"With all my heart I hope that miracle will happen. I want to believe in miracles...I still believe up until now that this is a lie."

The king had been in hospital since October 3, the Royal Palace said, adding that a team of royal physicians had tried their best and provided the closest care, but that his health continued to decline gradually.

Doctors at the Siriraj Hospital had earlier said that king was having problems with his kidneys, blood flow to the left side of his heart and blood pressure.

Last month, he was treated for a severe infection, reduced kidney function and fluid in his lung. He had surgery to remove his gallbladder last year.

Condolences began pouring in from Asian leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who described the king as "one of the tallest leaders of our times."

King Bhumibol Adulyadej or Rama 9, was widely revered by his people. My thoughts are with his countless well-wishers & family. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 13 October 2016

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak also tweeted his thoughts.

My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and people of Thailand on the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) 13 October 2016

Respect for over 70 years

"This is a man who had earned this nation's respect over 70 years, for being a leader yes, but also for being a leader who had the common touch," CNN Correspondent Will Ripley said outside the Siriraj Hospital, where hundred of Thai had gathered for days, waiting for news of the monarch's health.

Some of them told CNN they thought he would live to 120.

The king inherited the throne in 1946, his seven-decade reign beginning in the aftermath of Thailand's occupation by Japan during the Second World War, and ended deep into the Internet age.

Toward the end of his reign, as his health declined, the King's presence in public life waned. Before his death, analysts expressed concern that his passing will remove a vital point of unity in an increasingly divided country.