Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88

(CNN)Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, a revered and unifying figure who embodied the nation in his 70-year reign, has died aged 88.
Here's the latest:
- The king passed away in a "peaceful manner," the Royal Palace said
- Civil servants and officers working in government-related agencies are ordered to wear black clothes for one year in mourning from Friday
- India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as "one of the tallest leaders of our times."
The announcement came in a statement from the Royal Palace read on state TV Thursday, and followed a days-long outpouring of support since the king was hospitalized. He underwent medical procedures over the weekend.
The king died at 3:52 p.m. local time and passed away in a "peaceful manner," the Royal Palace said.
King Bhumibol ascended to the throne 70 years ago, making him the world's longest-reigning living monarch, before his death.
Hundreds of people had for days gathered at Bangkok's Siriraj Hospital where the king was being treated, and as the sun began to set, the crowd began to swell in the thousands.
They were dressed predominantly in pink -- an auspicious color believed to restore health -- and yellow, which is the color of the King, based on the fact he was born on a Monday.
According to the palace statement, all government buildings will fly the Thai flag at half-staff for 30 days starting October 14. And in a sign of how deeply this leader's death will be marked, all civil servants have been ordered to wear black clothing for a year as a sign of mourning, the palace said.
The king was widely revered in Thailand. His appeal stretched from the rich urban elite to the poor agricultural workers in the provinces. During his reign, he skilfully charted a course that put the monarchy at the center of Thai society, acting as a force for community and tradition even as the country lurched between political crises and military coups.
'We lost our father today'
Some outside the hospital said they didn't know where else to go for comfort.
"I just wanted to be here and pray for my king with others," said May, a 22-year-old university student.
Many in the crowd prayed, sang the royal anthem and repeatedly shouted: "Long live the King."
The announcement, at around 7 p.m., cut through the crowd and gave way to devastated wailing and long embraces. Others stared speechlessly at their phones, sharing messages from friends and family on social media.
Ovartvoraporn Bhakchuda, a Thai woman who spoke to CNN outside the hospital, was unable to hold back her tears, saying that she hoped the news was not true.
"We lost our father today," she said.
"He is a father ... that wanted to do everything, the best thing, for his kids," she said.
"With all my heart I hope that miracle will happen. I want to believe in miracles...I still believe up until now that this is a lie."
The king had been in hospital since October 3, the Royal Palace said, adding that a team of royal physicians had tried their best and provided the closest care, but that his health continued to decline gradually.
Doctors at the Siriraj Hospital had earlier said that king was having problems with his kidneys, blood flow to the left side of his heart and blood pressure.
Last month, he was treated for a severe infection, reduced kidney function and fluid in his lung. He had surgery to remove his gallbladder last year.
Condolences began pouring in from Asian leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who described the king as "one of the tallest leaders of our times."
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak also tweeted his thoughts.
Respect for over 70 years
"This is a man who had earned this nation's respect over 70 years, for being a leader yes, but also for being a leader who had the common touch," CNN Correspondent Will Ripley said outside the Siriraj Hospital, where hundred of Thai had gathered for days, waiting for news of the monarch's health.
Some of them told CNN they thought he would live to 120.
The king inherited the throne in 1946, his seven-decade reign beginning in the aftermath of Thailand's occupation by Japan during the Second World War, and ended deep into the Internet age.
Toward the end of his reign, as his health declined, the King's presence in public life waned. Before his death, analysts expressed concern that his passing will remove a vital point of unity in an increasingly divided country.