Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88

The king was widely revered as a man of the people

(CNN) Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, a revered and unifying figure who embodied the nation in his 70-year reign, has died aged 88.

The announcement came in a statement from the Royal Palace read on state TV Thursday, and followed a days-long outpouring of support since the king was hospitalized. He underwent medical procedures over the weekend.

The king died at 3:52 p.m. local time and passed away in a "peaceful manner," the Royal Palace said.

King Bhumibol ascended to the throne 70 years ago, making him the world's longest-reigning living monarch, before his death.

A woman prays for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok.

Thais had flocked to the hospital in which he was being held, dressed predominantly in pink -- an auspicious color believed to restore health -- and yellow, which is the color of the King.

