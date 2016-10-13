Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88

Story highlights
(CNN)Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, a revered and unifying figure who embodied the nation in his 70-year reign, has died aged 88.
The announcement came in a statement from the Royal Palace read on state TV Thursday, and followed a days-long outpouring of support since the king was hospitalized. He underwent medical procedures over the weekend.
King Bhumibol ascended to the throne 70 years ago, making him the world's longest-reigning living monarch, before his death.
Thais had flocked to the hospital in which he was being held, dressed predominantly in pink -- an auspicious color believed to restore health -- and yellow, which is the color of the King.
The king was widely revered in Thailand. His appeal stretched from the rich urban elite to the poor agricultural workers in the provinces. During his reign, he skilfully charted a course that put the monarchy at the center of Thai society, acting as a force for community and tradition even as the country lurched between political crises and military coups.
Respect for over 70 years
"This is a man who had earned this nations respect over 70 years, for being a leader yes, but also for being a leader who had the common touch," CNN Correspondent Will Ripley said outside the Siriraj Hospital, where hundred of Thai had gathered for days, witing for news of the monarch's health.
Some of them told CNN they thought he would live to 120.
The king inherited the throne in 1946 , his seven-decade reign beginning in the aftermath of Thailand's occupation by Japan during the Second World War, and ended deep into the Internet age.
Toward the end of his reign, as his health declined, the King's presence in public life waned. Before his death, analysts expressed concern that his passing will remove a vital point of unity in an increasingly divided country.
