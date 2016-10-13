Philippines scraps inquiry into alleged extrajudicial killings

Story highlights Philippines Senate Committee halts probes into alleged extrajudicial killings related to Duterte's war on drugs

Decision follows ousting of Leila De Lima from her position as Senate Committee chair in September 2016

(CNN) The Philippines Senate Committee -- led by President Rodrigo Duterte's ally -- decided Thursday to stop investigating the extrajudicial killings of drug dealers and users during Duterte's first few months in office.

Duterte won the presidential campaign by promising to wipe out the drug problem in the Philippines. He has openly called for the death of drug suspects and his critics claim the extrajudicial killings are committed as part of Duterte's war on drugs.

Senator Leila De Lima ousted

Senator Leila De Lima -- who was the chair of the Senate Committee investigating extrajudicial killings related to Duterte's anti-drug war -- is one of the President's fiercest critics.

