Story highlights Duterte: Existing treaties provide umbrella

No US joint exercises 'next year,' says President

(CNN) The Philippines will not break its military alliance with the US, President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday.

He also said there will be no joint military exercises with the US "next year" in a marked change from earlier statements where he insisted this year's drills would the last ever between the longtime allies.

"I told Defense Secretary (Delfin) Lorenzana, do not make preparations for next year. I do not want it anymore. I will chart an independent foreign policy," he said, according to state news agency, PNA.

However, he also said existing treaties were necessary because they provide an "umbrella."

"We will maintain our military alliance because ... they say, that we need it for our defense," he said in a speech in Manila.