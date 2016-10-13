Thailand mourns death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 A Thai cyclist prays in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok on October 16, 2016. Thousands of Thai men and women gather daily in the vicinity of the palace to pray for the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej after his death Thursday. Hide Caption 1 of 18

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 A Buddhist monk stands next to line of mourners waiting to pay their respects to the body of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, October 15, 2016. Hide Caption 2 of 18

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 Devotees light candles for the late Thai King at Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya on October 14. Hide Caption 3 of 18

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 A Thai man carries high an image of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as a large crowd floods the streets leading to the Royal Palace on October 14, 2016. Hide Caption 4 of 18

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 A van carries the body of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's to his palace in Bangkok on October 14. Hide Caption 5 of 18

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 Thais gathering outside of Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok hold up baht notes with a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Friday, October 14, in Bangkok, Thailand, following news of his death the previous day. Hide Caption 6 of 18

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 A flag flies at half-staff outside a government hospital on October 14 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. According to a palace statement, all government buildings will fly the Thai flag at half-staff for 30 days starting on Friday. Hide Caption 7 of 18

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 Thai Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha attends a traditional funeral bathing ceremony for the King at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday. Hide Caption 8 of 18

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 The Prime Minister arrives to pay respects to the late King at the Grand Palace on October 14. Hide Caption 9 of 18

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 Dignitaries participate in a ceremony commemorating the King at Wat Phra Singh on Friday in Chiang Mai. Hide Caption 10 of 18

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 Buddhist monks line up to offer condolences at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday. Hide Caption 11 of 18

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 People dressed mostly in black wait outside the Grand Palace to pay respects to the King on October 14. Hide Caption 12 of 18

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 The Thai Royal Guard marches in honor of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Friday. Hide Caption 13 of 18

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 Amid a procession of vehicles, a van carries the body of the King to his palace in Bangkok on Friday. Hide Caption 14 of 18

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 Mourners shade themselves under umbrellas while they await the procession of the King's body to the palace in Bangkok on October 14. Hide Caption 15 of 18

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 A woman passes out after an official statement announces the death of the king. Hide Caption 16 of 18

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 People react to news of the King's death outside Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok on Thursday. Hide Caption 17 of 18