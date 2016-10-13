Breaking News

Thailand mourns death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Updated 4:32 AM ET, Sun October 16, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A Thai cyclist prays in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok on October 16, 2016. Thousands of Thai men and women gather daily in the vicinity of the palace to pray for the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej after his death Thursday.
Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
A Thai cyclist prays in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok on October 16, 2016. Thousands of Thai men and women gather daily in the vicinity of the palace to pray for the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej after his death Thursday.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
A Buddhist monk stands next to line of mourners waiting to pay their respects to the body of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, October 15, 2016.
Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
A Buddhist monk stands next to line of mourners waiting to pay their respects to the body of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, October 15, 2016.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
Devotees light candles for the late Thai King at Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya on October 14.
Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
Devotees light candles for the late Thai King at Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya on October 14.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
A Thai man carries high an image of Thailand&#39;s King Bhumibol Adulyadej as a large crowd floods the streets leading to the Royal Palace on October 14, 2016.
Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
A Thai man carries high an image of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as a large crowd floods the streets leading to the Royal Palace on October 14, 2016.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
A van carries the body of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej&#39;s to his palace in Bangkok on October 14.
Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
A van carries the body of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's to his palace in Bangkok on October 14.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
Thais gathering outside of Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok hold up baht notes with a portrait of Thailand&#39;s King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Friday, October 14, in Bangkok, Thailand, following news of his death the previous day.
Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
Thais gathering outside of Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok hold up baht notes with a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Friday, October 14, in Bangkok, Thailand, following news of his death the previous day.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
A flag flies at half-staff outside a government hospital on October 14 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. According to a palace statement, all government buildings will fly the Thai flag at half-staff for 30 days starting on Friday.
Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
A flag flies at half-staff outside a government hospital on October 14 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. According to a palace statement, all government buildings will fly the Thai flag at half-staff for 30 days starting on Friday.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
Thai Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha attends a traditional funeral bathing ceremony for the King at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday.
Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
Thai Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha attends a traditional funeral bathing ceremony for the King at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
The Prime Minister arrives to pay respects to the late King at the Grand Palace on October 14.
Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
The Prime Minister arrives to pay respects to the late King at the Grand Palace on October 14.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
Dignitaries participate in a ceremony commemorating the King at Wat Phra Singh on Friday in Chiang Mai.
Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
Dignitaries participate in a ceremony commemorating the King at Wat Phra Singh on Friday in Chiang Mai.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Buddhist monks line up to offer condolences at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday.
Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
Buddhist monks line up to offer condolences at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
People dressed mostly in black wait outside the Grand Palace to pay respects to the King on October 14.
Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
People dressed mostly in black wait outside the Grand Palace to pay respects to the King on October 14.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
The Thai Royal Guard marches in honor of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Friday.
Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
The Thai Royal Guard marches in honor of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Friday.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
Amid a procession of vehicles, a van carries the body of the King to his palace in Bangkok on Friday.
Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
Amid a procession of vehicles, a van carries the body of the King to his palace in Bangkok on Friday.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
Mourners shade themselves under umbrellas while they await the procession of the King&#39;s body to the palace in Bangkok on October 14.
Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
Mourners shade themselves under umbrellas while they await the procession of the King's body to the palace in Bangkok on October 14.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
A woman passes out after an official statement announces the death of the king.
Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
A woman passes out after an official statement announces the death of the king.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
People react to news of the King&#39;s death outside Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok on Thursday.
Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
People react to news of the King's death outside Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok on Thursday.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
A women cries after learning of the King&#39;s death on October 13 in Bangkok.
Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
A women cries after learning of the King's death on October 13 in Bangkok.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
Thai King mourned 10 16Thai King 4Thai King 3Thai King 2Thai King14 thailand king mourning 101412 thailand king mourning 101411 thailand king mourning 101403 thailand king procession 101413 thailand king mourning 101415 thailand king mourning 101404 thailand king procession 101405 thailand king procession 101409 thailand king mourning 101410 thailand king mourning 1014GettyImages-614295604BKmourning06 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej 101308 thailand king mourning 1014
Thailand's King has died after 70 years as head of state.