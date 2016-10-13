Thailand mourns death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
Buddhist monks and others line up to offer condolences for King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, October 14.
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
Thai people pause during the daily playing of the national anthem at a pedestrian bridge in Bangkok.
A Thai vendor sells copies of a local newspaper with the headline "King died" in Bangkok.
Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King.
A Thai woman holds a portrait of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they line up to offer condolences for the King at the Grand Palace.
Thais sit on sidewalks outside Siriraj Hospital waiting for the body of King Bhumibol Adulyadej to be carried to the Grand Palace.
Overnight, workers could be seen paving the roads outside Bangkok's Grand Palace, where the King's body will be transported.
Pink and yellow, displayed as a show of support for the King, have made way for a sea of black.
For many Thais, Bhumibol is the only King they've ever known. He came to the throne 70 years ago, making him one of the world's longest-reigning monarchs.
People react to the death of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok on October 13, 2016.
A woman passes out after an official statement announces the death of the king.
King Bhumibol Adulyadej died after a long illness, the palace announced on Thursday, ending a remarkable seven-decade reign.