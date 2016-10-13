Thailand mourns death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 Buddhist monks and others line up to offer condolences for King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, October 14. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 Thai people pause during the daily playing of the national anthem at a pedestrian bridge in Bangkok. Hide Caption 2 of 12

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 A Thai vendor sells copies of a local newspaper with the headline "King died" in Bangkok. Hide Caption 3 of 12

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King. Hide Caption 4 of 12

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 A Thai woman holds a portrait of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they line up to offer condolences for the King at the Grand Palace. Hide Caption 5 of 12

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 Thais sit on sidewalks outside Siriraj Hospital waiting for the body of King Bhumibol Adulyadej to be carried to the Grand Palace. Hide Caption 6 of 12

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 Overnight, workers could be seen paving the roads outside Bangkok's Grand Palace, where the King's body will be transported. Hide Caption 7 of 12

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 Pink and yellow, displayed as a show of support for the King, have made way for a sea of black. Hide Caption 8 of 12

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 For many Thais, Bhumibol is the only King they've ever known. He came to the throne 70 years ago, making him one of the world's longest-reigning monarchs. Hide Caption 9 of 12

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 People react to the death of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok on October 13, 2016. Hide Caption 10 of 12

Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88 A woman passes out after an official statement announces the death of the king. Hide Caption 11 of 12