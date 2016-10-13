Breaking News

Move over Sydney -- the Harbin Opera House is a work of art

by Kate Springer, for CNN

Updated 9:16 PM ET, Thu October 13, 2016

Designed by MAD architects, the opera house is a reminder of Harbin&#39;s cultural heritage. &lt;br /&gt;
Harbin, China Designed by MAD architects, the opera house is a reminder of Harbin's cultural heritage.
In the middle of the low lying wetlands in Northern China, there&#39;s an opera house that camouflages perfectly with the surrounding nature.
Harbin, China In the middle of the low lying wetlands in Northern China, there's an opera house that camouflages perfectly with the surrounding nature.
One of China&#39;s second-tier cities, Harbin became an urban area as a Russian railroad destination in 1800s, then transformed into a cultural capital with the establishment here of the first Chinese orchestra.
Harbin, China One of China's second-tier cities, Harbin became an urban area as a Russian railroad destination in 1800s, then transformed into a cultural capital with the establishment here of the first Chinese orchestra.
Each curve of the building eases into the surrounding landscape.
Harbin, China Each curve of the building eases into the surrounding landscape.
&quot;Before we built this building there were a lot of people coming to the site, fishing, cycling in the wild landscape, so I was thinking after we build this building it should still be very welcoming, so the building is not a typical landmark you can only look at it,&quot; says Ma Yansong, founder of the MAD Architects.&lt;br /&gt;
Harbin, China"Before we built this building there were a lot of people coming to the site, fishing, cycling in the wild landscape, so I was thinking after we build this building it should still be very welcoming, so the building is not a typical landmark you can only look at it," says Ma Yansong, founder of the MAD Architects.
&quot;I decide to make the building itself like a landscape. So we designed an amphitheater on the rooftop and connected that level to the ground level through a ramp, stairs, outdoor stairs so people can literally climb the building like they climb a mountain,&quot; says Ma Yansong.
Harbin, China"I decide to make the building itself like a landscape. So we designed an amphitheater on the rooftop and connected that level to the ground level through a ramp, stairs, outdoor stairs so people can literally climb the building like they climb a mountain," says Ma Yansong.
Curvature is a defining feature of the building, which welcomes visitors who aren&#39;t necessarily there to see an opera.
Harbin, ChinaCurvature is a defining feature of the building, which welcomes visitors who aren't necessarily there to see an opera.
&quot;I want to bring architecture beyond the functional, beyond the shape and the space and the light ... I create an atmosphere in which people can imagine things,&quot; says Ma.
Harbin, China"I want to bring architecture beyond the functional, beyond the shape and the space and the light ... I create an atmosphere in which people can imagine things," says Ma.
&quot;Our citizens are proud that they possess this kind of world-standard opera house ... They love the city more, and are more confident about art development in the future,&quot; says the Mayor of Harbin, Song Xibin.
Harbin, China"Our citizens are proud that they possess this kind of world-standard opera house ... They love the city more, and are more confident about art development in the future," says the Mayor of Harbin, Song Xibin.
Story highlights

  • The new Harbin Opera House looks like an extension of the surrounding landscape.
  • A stairwell spiraling around the exterior leads up to a viewing platform.
  • The project's architect says nature will play a bigger role in the future of urban planning.

(CNN)The mind-bending ice sculptures at Harbin's annual winter festival may have put the northern Chinese city on the map. But this year, it's the new Harbin Opera House that's stealing the show.

From above, the blazing white 850,349-square-foot venue looks like an extension of the surrounding wetlands, waterways, and snowy terrain.
    Inside, the bold and beautiful Harbin Opera House achieves zen aesthetics with contemporary white walls, atmospheric skylights and tons of timber.
    Ma Yansong, founding principal of the Beijing-based MAD architectural firm which designed the structure, hopes the venue will inspire a more natural approach to architecture in heavily populated cities. Harbin is home to 3.4 million people.
    "There's an emotional aspect of architecture and urban space that's lacking in modern architecture and urban planning," says Ma.
    Setting the scene

    The Harbin Opera House is the centerpiece of Harbin's Cultural Island -- a new arts hub by the Songhua River, which will include the Harbin Labor Recreation Center and Harbin Great Square.
    "I want to make the building blend into the horizon so it feels like part of the land," says Ma. "I took this pattern of the water flowing from the river banks, and I turned it into modern architecture."
    While modern landmark buildings in Chinese cities are often be towering and imposing, MAD wanted its snow-white structure to have a soothing aesthetic.
    Located at the intersection of two main streets, the Absolute Towers are one of the city&#39;s well-known landmarks.
    Absolute Towers (2012), Mississauga, CanadaLocated at the intersection of two main streets, the Absolute Towers are one of the city's well-known landmarks.
    The Absolute Towers look as if they are &quot;rotating&quot;, depending on your vantage point.
    Absolute Towers (2012), Mississauga, CanadaThe Absolute Towers look as if they are "rotating", depending on your vantage point.
    The buildings&#39; curvaceous form has been likened to Marilyn Monroe.
    Absolute Towers (2012), Mississauga, CanadaThe buildings' curvaceous form has been likened to Marilyn Monroe.
    The polished bronze metal facade of this cultural space is intended to represent the rising sun over the surrounding grasslands.
    Ordos Museum (2011), Inner Mongolia, ChinaThe polished bronze metal facade of this cultural space is intended to represent the rising sun over the surrounding grasslands.
    The interior is in stark contrast to its exterior. The Ordos museum is designed to host a variety of exhibitions. &lt;br /&gt;
    Ordos Museum (2011), Inner Mongolia, ChinaThe interior is in stark contrast to its exterior. The Ordos museum is designed to host a variety of exhibitions.
    Boasting an interior sculpted from Manchurian Ash wood, its spatial arrangement offers world-class acoustics.
    Harbin Opera House (2015), Harbin, ChinaBoasting an interior sculpted from Manchurian Ash wood, its spatial arrangement offers world-class acoustics.
    Its facade is made of white aluminum panels.
    Harbin Opera House (2015), Harbin, ChinaIts facade is made of white aluminum panels.
    The Harbin Opera House effortlessly blends in with its surroundings in the untamed northern region.
    Harbin Opera House (2015), Harbin, ChinaThe Harbin Opera House effortlessly blends in with its surroundings in the untamed northern region.
    Located near the Huangshan Mountains in China&#39;s Anhui province, this village blurs the boundaries between modern architecture and nature.
    Huangshan Mountain Village (2015), Huangshan, ChinaLocated near the Huangshan Mountains in China's Anhui province, this village blurs the boundaries between modern architecture and nature.
    The village faces the serene Taiping lake.
    Huangshan Mountain Village (2015), Huangshan, ChinaThe village faces the serene Taiping lake.
    Its form blends seamlessly into the surrounding limestone cliffs.
    Huangshan Mountain Village (2015), Huangshan, ChinaIts form blends seamlessly into the surrounding limestone cliffs.
    This design embodies the Chinese notion of &quot;shanshui&quot; (mountain and water). The building responds to the surrounding mountains and rivers while meeting the material needs of urban life.
    Nanjing Zendai Himalays Center, Nanjing, ChinaThis design embodies the Chinese notion of "shanshui" (mountain and water). The building responds to the surrounding mountains and rivers while meeting the material needs of urban life.
    The project is on track to be completed in 2017.
    Nanjing Zendai Himalays Center, Nanjing, ChinaThe project is on track to be completed in 2017.
    UNIC will be built in collaboration with the French architecture firm Biecher Architectes.
    UNIC, ParisUNIC will be built in collaboration with the French architecture firm Biecher Architectes.
    The building is situated in the neighborhood of Clichy-Batignolles and will be 50 meters tall.
    UNIC, ParisThe building is situated in the neighborhood of Clichy-Batignolles and will be 50 meters tall.
    This metallic bubble is located in one of Beijing&#39;s oldest neighborhoods.
    Hutong Bubble 32 (2009), Beijing, ChinaThis metallic bubble is located in one of Beijing's oldest neighborhoods.
    The Hutong Bubble is effectively a designer outhouse, with a single toilet and staircase. The Bubble is part of an initiative to help the community.
    Hutong Bubble 32 (2009), BeijingThe Hutong Bubble is effectively a designer outhouse, with a single toilet and staircase. The Bubble is part of an initiative to help the community.
    The design for Urban Forest is intended to integrate nature with &quot;stacked&quot; open floors and areas that include patios and sky gardens.
    Urban Forest (2009), ChongqingThe design for Urban Forest is intended to integrate nature with "stacked" open floors and areas that include patios and sky gardens.
    Floor to ceiling glass windows provide a panoramic view of the city.
    Urban Forest (2009), ChongqingFloor to ceiling glass windows provide a panoramic view of the city.
    The China Wood Sculpture Museum, in northern China, is an example of a sustainable design by MAD Architects. Solid walls help to save energy and retain heat.&lt;br /&gt;
    China Wood Sculpture Museum (2013), Harbin, ChinaThe China Wood Sculpture Museum, in northern China, is an example of a sustainable design by MAD Architects. Solid walls help to save energy and retain heat.
    Polished metal plates on the exterior mirror the city lights.
    China Wood Sculpture Museum (2013), Harbin, ChinaPolished metal plates on the exterior mirror the city lights.
    The Chaoyang Park Plaza took inspiration from Chinese classical landscape paintings, which often feature lakes springs, forests and stones.
    Chaoyang Park Plaza, Beijing, ChinaThe Chaoyang Park Plaza took inspiration from Chinese classical landscape paintings, which often feature lakes springs, forests and stones.
    Completed in 2016, the Chaoyang Park Plaza has natural lighting, an innovative air purification system, a passive ventilation system, and more green features integrated in the complex.
    Chaoyang Park Plaza (2016), BeijingCompleted in 2016, the Chaoyang Park Plaza has natural lighting, an innovative air purification system, a passive ventilation system, and more green features integrated in the complex.
    "We used the building's shape to create an outdoor space where people feel would comfortable and want to stay," says Ma. "I wanted people to be able to climb the building, like a mountain."
    A stairwell spiraling around the exterior leads up to a viewing platform, enabling visitors to explore every inch of the opera house.
    "It's more than just a typical landmark that you can only look at," says Ma.
    An opera doesn't have to be in session for guests to visit. The building is always open to the public, and features an open-air pavilion for performances, weddings, and picnics.
    "It's art that people can look at, enter and use," says Ma. "I think that's what I want to bring to architecture. Beyond the functional -- the shape and the space and the light -- I want to bring atmosphere."
    Proof of its success, perhaps, are the scores of Chinese couples flocking to the building to have their wedding photographs taken.

    The show must go on

    With such a subtly arresting facade, one might assume that the opera halls play second fiddle.
    But MAD's nature-inspired design continues inside the two theaters.
    Seemingly carved out of Manchurian Ash wood, the 1,600-guest Grand Theater feels rich and warm.
    If it weren't for the skylights, sitting in here might feel like watching the opera from deep inside the belly of a tree.
    The Harbin Opera House&#39;s outdoor spaces feel like extensions of the snowy surrounds.
    The Harbin Opera House's outdoor spaces feel like extensions of the snowy surrounds.
    Nature is also part of the performance in the second, more intimate theater. This 400-guest venue features a sound-proof wall of windows which showcases a panoramic backdrop.
    "The connection between the interior and the exterior landscape is very important to me," says Ma.
    "I like when you sit there and you look at the natural light streaming in, and the concrete walls become natural waves like water flowing from outside."
    Elsewhere in the building, wide wooden stairwells wind ethereally through the opera house, while light coming in through skylights bounces off the sparkling white walls.

    Designing for the future

    Ma predicts that nature will play a bigger role in the future of urban planning, beyond Harbin's wetlands.
    "We are at a turning point. We still have a lot of people making very classic modern architecture that's built for efficiency -- a lot of straight lines, 90-degree corners, the boxes that we normally see in the city," says Ma.
    Timber interiors and interactive public spaces are signatures of the Harbin Opera House.
    Timber interiors and interactive public spaces are signatures of the Harbin Opera House.
    "As buildings get taller and cities denser, designers need to instill a sense of community and nature in their architecture."
    "Humans feel so lost in these large-scale structures."
    When planning cities, Ma thinks it's time to start talking about the emotional connection between humans and nature.
    "Typical modern urban developments look the same everywhere. They're huge scale, they don't have enough public space," says Ma. "They're not designed for community.
    "(I think we should) bring in some beautiful scenery, so people can always look in one direction and imagine something beyond the modern high-density urban context."