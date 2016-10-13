Hurricane Nicole nears Bermuda

Story highlights Nicole: Category 3 hurricane, sustained winds of 125 mph, National Hurricane Center said

Storm is expected to move near or over Bermuda Thursday afternoon, a CNN meteorologist said

(CNN) "Extremely dangerous" Hurricane Nicole, a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 125 mph, was bearing down on Bermuda Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

Nicole's core was forecast to move very near or over Bermuda Thursday afternoon, CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said. It's not expected to threaten the United States.

The National Hurricane Center said Nicole was located about 55 miles (88 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda at 8 a.m. ET Thursday.

"A turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected later today," the hurricane center said.

Nicole attained Category 4 status Wednesday night but weakened to a Category 3 storm Thursday, the hurricane center said.

