Hurricane Nicole moves away from Bermuda

Story highlights The Category 3 hurricane moved away from Bermuda on Thursday afternoon

5-8 inches of rain is expected to fall on island, National Hurricane Center predicts

(CNN) Hurricane Nicole, a dangerous Category 3 storm, passed over Bermuda on Thursday and moved out to sea, CNN meteorologists said.

The storm hit Bermuda with plenty of wind and rain but never officially made landfall, said CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward.

"Bermuda did get into the eye," he explained, "but when it involves an island, the center of the eye must go over the island."

#PrayForNancy 🙏 #hurricanenicole #Bermuda #NancyLee A video posted by Chris Duperreault (@chrisdupes) on Oct 13, 2016 at 8:31am PDT

At 2 p.m. ET Thursday, Nicole was about 90 miles northeast of Bermuda and moving away at 18 mph in a northeasterly direction, the National Hurricane Center reported. It had winds of about 115 mph.

The storm is not expected to threaten the United States. "Gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days," the hurricane center said.

