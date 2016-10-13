The face of hunger in Venezuela

Photos: A man waits in line to buy some bread in the Chacao district of Caracas, Venezuela. The country is facing a severe economic crisis, and a large part of the population has no access to essential food products at a reasonable price. Hide Caption 1 of 13

Photos: A kitchen in the Pinto Salinas neighborhood of Caracas. Hide Caption 2 of 13

Photos: A man eats a mango for lunch in front of his shack in Petare, the largest slum in Caracas. Hide Caption 3 of 13

Photos: A man comes out of a forest where he just planted some beans for food. Hide Caption 4 of 13

Photos: A child eats a meal offered by his neighbor in Caracas. Hide Caption 5 of 13

Photos: Paula, 48, bursts into tears as she recalls how life in Venezuela has changed in a few years. She is cooking chicken feet for lunch -- a meal she said she used to give to her dog. Hide Caption 6 of 13

Photos: A starving dog runs in the backyard of his house. His owners say they eat only once a day because of the crisis. Hide Caption 7 of 13

Photos: People line up in the hot sun to buy basic products in front of a supermarket in Caracas' La Urbina district. Hide Caption 8 of 13

Photos: A young man lies dead in front of a supermarket where he allegedly just tried to rob a man, who reacted by shooting him in the stomach. Hide Caption 9 of 13

Photos: This bakery produces bread at a subsidized price in Caracas. Hundreds of people line up outside for hours. Hide Caption 10 of 13

Photos: An empty fridge in Caracas. Hide Caption 11 of 13

Photos: People collect vegetables from an urban garden in Caracas. Hide Caption 12 of 13