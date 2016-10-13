The face of hunger in Venezuela

A man waits in line to buy some bread in the Chacao district of Caracas, Venezuela. The country is facing a severe economic crisis, and a large part of the population has no access to essential food products at a reasonable price.
A kitchen in the Pinto Salinas neighborhood of Caracas.
A man eats a mango for lunch in front of his shack in Petare, the largest slum in Caracas.
A man comes out of a forest where he just planted some beans for food.
A child eats a meal offered by his neighbor in Caracas.
Paula, 48, bursts into tears as she recalls how life in Venezuela has changed in a few years. She is cooking chicken feet for lunch -- a meal she said she used to give to her dog.
A starving dog runs in the backyard of his house. His owners say they eat only once a day because of the crisis.
People line up in the hot sun to buy basic products in front of a supermarket in Caracas' La Urbina district.
A young man lies dead in front of a supermarket where he allegedly just tried to rob a man, who reacted by shooting him in the stomach.
This bakery produces bread at a subsidized price in Caracas. Hundreds of people line up outside for hours.
An empty fridge in Caracas.
People collect vegetables from an urban garden in Caracas.
Josué David, 1 year old, tightens the dress of his mother Aura Rosa. She said she's not eating every day so she can feed him properly.