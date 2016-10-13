Breaking News

The face of hunger in Venezuela

Updated 8:30 PM ET, Thu October 13, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A man waits in line to buy some bread in the Chacao district of Caracas, Venezuela. The country is facing a severe economic crisis, and a large part of the population has no access to essential food products at a reasonable price.
Photos:
A man waits in line to buy some bread in the Chacao district of Caracas, Venezuela. The country is facing a severe economic crisis, and a large part of the population has no access to essential food products at a reasonable price.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
A kitchen in the Pinto Salinas neighborhood of Caracas.
Photos:
A kitchen in the Pinto Salinas neighborhood of Caracas.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
A man eats a mango for lunch in front of his shack in Petare, the largest slum in Caracas.
Photos:
A man eats a mango for lunch in front of his shack in Petare, the largest slum in Caracas.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
A man comes out of a forest where he just planted some beans for food.
Photos:
A man comes out of a forest where he just planted some beans for food.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
A child eats a meal offered by his neighbor in Caracas.
Photos:
A child eats a meal offered by his neighbor in Caracas.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
Paula, 48, bursts into tears as she recalls how life in Venezuela has changed in a few years. She is cooking chicken feet for lunch -- a meal she said she used to give to her dog.
Photos:
Paula, 48, bursts into tears as she recalls how life in Venezuela has changed in a few years. She is cooking chicken feet for lunch -- a meal she said she used to give to her dog.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
A starving dog runs in the backyard of his house. His owners say they eat only once a day because of the crisis.
Photos:
A starving dog runs in the backyard of his house. His owners say they eat only once a day because of the crisis.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
People line up in the hot sun to buy basic products in front of a supermarket in Caracas&#39; La Urbina district.
Photos:
People line up in the hot sun to buy basic products in front of a supermarket in Caracas' La Urbina district.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
A young man lies dead in front of a supermarket where he allegedly just tried to rob a man, who reacted by shooting him in the stomach.
Photos:
A young man lies dead in front of a supermarket where he allegedly just tried to rob a man, who reacted by shooting him in the stomach.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
This bakery produces bread at a subsidized price in Caracas. Hundreds of people line up outside for hours.
Photos:
This bakery produces bread at a subsidized price in Caracas. Hundreds of people line up outside for hours.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
An empty fridge in Caracas.
Photos:
An empty fridge in Caracas.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
People collect vegetables from an urban garden in Caracas.
Photos:
People collect vegetables from an urban garden in Caracas.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
Josué David, 1 year old, tightens the dress of his mother Aura Rosa. She said she&#39;s not eating every day so she can feed him properly.
Photos:
Josué David, 1 year old, tightens the dress of his mother Aura Rosa. She said she's not eating every day so she can feed him properly.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
01 cnnphotos venezuela hunger RESTRICTED02 cnnphotos venezuela hunger RESTRICTED03 cnnphotos venezuela hunger RESTRICTED04 cnnphotos venezuela hunger RESTRICTED05 cnnphotos venezuela hunger RESTRICTED06 cnnphotos venezuela hunger RESTRICTED07 cnnphotos venezuela hunger RESTRICTED08 cnnphotos venezuela hunger RESTRICTED09 cnnphotos venezuela hunger RESTRICTED10 cnnphotos venezuela hunger RESTRICTED11 cnnphotos venezuela hunger RESTRICTED12 cnnphotos venezuela hunger RESTRICTED13 cnnphotos venezuela hunger RESTRICTED