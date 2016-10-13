The face of hunger in Venezuela

Story highlights Photographer Alessandro Falcon recently traveled to Venezuela

He found a country struggling to feed its people amid a severe economic crisis

(CNN) When photographer Alessandro Falco was growing up in central Italy, he often heard stories about Venezuela from his grandparents.

"Half of my family is from Venezuela. My grandparents emigrated there after the War (WWII) and my mother was born there," Falco said. "They had arrived to this beautiful country. I think that's where my passion to visit first began."

But reports on the oil-rich nation's current situation painted a different picture than the one his family had often reminisced over. Venezuela had plunged into a deep economic recession, leaving the country strapped for cash and struggling to pay for vital food imports necessary to feed its 30 million residents.

"I had become interested in documenting humanitarian emergencies, first in Brazil in 2014 and 2015 and now in Venezuela," Falco said. "I wanted to see how much of what I had read and heard was true."

After connecting with some relatives and colleagues on the ground, Falco traveled to Venezuela earlier this year and spent nearly a month in the capital Caracas, the western city of Maracaibo and some rural areas near the Colombian border.

