Boko Haram releases 21 Chibok girls to Nigerian government

Story highlights No Boko Haram fighters released in exchange for freed girls, source says

The militants kidnapped 276 girls in 2014

(CNN) Boko Haram militants handed over 21 missing Chibok schoolgirls to Nigerian authorities Thursday morning as part of a deal brokered by the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Swiss government, Nigeria's government said.

The girls are being taken to the northeastern city of Maiduguri, where they will meet with the governor of Borno state, officials in the state said. The girls were not immediately named.

Some of the 21 released Chibok girls are shown Thursday in Banki, Nigeria, near the Cameroon border, in a photo obtained exclusively by CNN.

The 21 are said to be among the 276 girls that Boko Haram militants herded from bed in the middle of the night at a school in northern Nigeria in April 2014 -- a kidnapping that spurred global outrage.

As many as 57 girls escaped almost immediately, but scores remain missing. Thursday's release is the largest group believed freed since the girls were kidnapped two years ago.