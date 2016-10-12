(CNN) Hurricane Matthew has passed. But its lasting imprint will long be felt in US communities where flooding rivers delivered a ferocious one-two punch.

At least 29 US deaths have been blamed on Matthew. North Carolina saw 19 residents die as major rivers hovered above flood stage in the storm's aftermath. Hundreds more lost their lives in the Caribbean.

Drone footage of North Carolina after Hurricane Matthew

Images and video offer a stark portrait of Matthew's lingering aftereffects in North Carolina. Many had not witnessed such destruction since Hurricane Floyd in 1999.

The Lumber River flows over Interstate 95 on Monday in Lumberton, North Carolina.

The city of Lumberton in Robeson County, about 65 miles northwest of Wilmington, saw the worst of it.

Downtown streets become flowing streams

The surging Lumber River cut a glistening path across Interstate 95, shutting down a section of the main highway along the East Coast.

Ryan Christian and Delores Miller canoe down West 5th Street on Tuesday after checking on the home of Miller's elderly mother in downtown Lumberton.

In Lumberton, downtown streets became flowing streams, passable only by small vessels.

Boats and helicopters plucked hundreds of stranded residents from homes and rooftops.

Buckley Miller paddles a canoe past a flooded water treatment plant in downtown Lumberton.

About 3,000 people in Robeson County sought refuge in shelters.

Homes, restaurants and business were lost.

Reeling in catfish from the porch

Some tried to make the best of hard times.

In the town of Windsor, in North Carolina's Inner Banks region, members of the Jinnette family reeled in catfish from the front porch.

But the rest of Windsor was surrounded by muddy water.

In many places, such as Rocky Mount, homes became islands amid a sea of floodwater.

Floodwaters surround houses in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, near the Tar River on Monday.

Small boats and canoes were the only way to get around.

Fair Bluff, North Carolina, flooded

Threat is not over

The federal government has declared disasters in 31 of North Carolina's 100 counties, state officials said. The declaration allows federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts.

Rescue boats in North Carolina

The threat is far from over.

In Pitt County, an estimated 10,000 residents have been evacuated, with 1,000 of them needing assistance from emergency services.

The Tar River is forecast to crest Friday at 25.2 feet, 12 feet over flood stage.

A residence is inundated with floodwaters from the Lumber River in Fair Bluff, North Carolina.

Some North Carolina fatalities involved people who drowned after driving onto flooded roads. Officials urge motorists not to drive through high water.

Stranded souls plucked to safety

A man carries personal items through a flooded street in Fair Bluff.

Many residents fled homes with whatever they could take.

Other were not so fortunate. Rescue crews worked methodically for days to pluck stranded people to safety.

A cat is stranded on a fence in Fair Bluff.

Responders pulled people from submerged homes, placed them in rafts or choppers and whisked them to safe and dry ground. Some pets stayed behind.