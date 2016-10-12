Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
People wade through floodwaters with a boat in Nichols, South Carolina, on Monday, October 10. Hurricane Matthew caused flooding and damage in the Southeast -- from Florida to North Carolina -- after slamming Haiti and other countries in the Caribbean.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Workers repair downed power lines in Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 10.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Rescue teams maneuver through floodwaters in Lumberton, North Carolina, on October 10. President Barack Obama has declared a major disaster in North Carolina and ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Floodwaters inundate a home in Lumberton on October 10.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Floodwaters surround a house in Nichols, South Carolina, on October 10.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley checks flooding near Nichols on October 10.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Floodwaters surround power lines near Nichols on October 10.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Without power in the hurricane's aftermath, Missy Zinc shines a light so her husband, Shawn, can prepare steaks to grill in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Sunday, October 9.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Anthony Writebol, left, and his cousin Melissa Hill paddle past a stranded tractor-trailer in Lumberton on October 9.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A man clings to a road sign after trying to swim out to help a stranded truck driver in Hope Mills, North Carolina, on October 9. Both were rescued.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
People stop and take pictures of Highway 58, which was flooded in Nashville, North Carolina, on October 9.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Boats are pushed up among twisted docks in Hilton Head on October 9.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Rescue workers help several dogs that were trapped in homes in Pinetops, North Carolina, on October 9.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A section of Wayne Memorial Drive was washed out in Goldsboro, North Carolina.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
John Tweedy wades into the swift-moving floodwaters surrounding his business in McClellanville, South Carolina, on Saturday, October 8.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A woman who gave her name only as Valerie walks along flooded President Street after leaving her homeless camp in Savannah, Georgia, on October 8.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Volunteers clear debris from from a pool at a condominium complex in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on October 8.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A police officer steps through the remnants of a home leveled by Hurricane Matthew in the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, South Carolina, on October 8.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A downed tree and power lines block a road on Georgia's St. Simons Island on October 8.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A woman fights the wind in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, on October 8.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Parts of Highway A1A in Flagler Beach, Florida, were washed away by Hurricane Matthew on Friday, October 7.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Water flows over a seawall and fills the streets of St. Augustine, Florida, on October 7.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Barbara Hearst tapes her storm shutters as Hurricane Matthew nears Charleston, South Carolina, on October 7.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Adam and Alec Selent watch waves crash over a retainer wall at the Ocean Club condominiums in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on October 7.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A damaged boat sits partially submerged on the intercoastal waterway in Melbourne, Florida, on October 7.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A police officer helps persuade a woman to board a bus and evacuate Savannah, Georgia, on October 7.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Preston Payne tries to hold his umbrella on Georgia's Tybee Island on October 7.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Heavy waves pound boat docks in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 7.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A women helps a dog walk through floodwaters in Port Orange, Florida, on October 7.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Damage in Cocoa Beach.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Waves crash against a bridge in St. Augustine, Florida.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A car drives past a downed tree as the hurricane moves through Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 7.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A billboard canvas flaps in the wind after Hurricane Matthew passed North Palm Beach, Florida, on October 7.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A woman inspects her damaged car under a tree in Fort Pierce, Florida, on October 7.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A space shuttle model stands near some downed trees after Hurricane Matthew passed by Cocoa Beach.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A woman uses her phone under a battery-operated lantern at a hotel in Titusville, Florida, on October 7.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Palm trees on Cocoa Beach sway in the wind on October 7.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Firefighters respond to a pre-dawn house fire in Satellite Beach, Florida, that was possibly caused by a downed power line on October 7.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Heavy rain billows in front of Exploration Tower in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on October 7.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
People stand on a beach in Broward County, Florida, as the storm approached the coast on Thursday, October 6.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A police officer walks along the beach in Singer Island, Florida, on October 6.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Kevin Forde and John Haughey put plywood on a Miami Beach window on October 6.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Hurricane Matthew moves through Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on October 6. Capt. Stephen Russell, the head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, said there were many downed trees and power lines but no reports of casualties.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
People leave Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park, in heavy rain, after it closed in Orlando, Florida in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Matthew, on October 6.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A man rakes up debris from a storm drain as he begins cleanup near a damaged gas station in Nassau on October 6.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lacked a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A supermarket shelf is nearly cleared out in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines Interstate 26 in Columbia, South Carolina, as people drive west on October 5.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Workers start removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
People cross the La Digue river on October 5.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Evacuees return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, on October 5.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
People embrace at their damaged home in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in the country's easternmost city and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A woman cries amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Beth Johnson fills up her car at a gas station in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck Cuba.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction
A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.