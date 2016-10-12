Lumberton, North Carolina (CNN) Breana Lawson thought she was safe with her five children on a highway near Lumberton.

Instead, they drove into raging floodwaters, got trapped in their sinking truck on Interstate 95 and barely escaped.

"It was dark. It didn't seem like I was going into an interstate, it seemed like I was driving my truck into a river," Lawson said Tuesday in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

"I said, 'This doesn't seem right.' I put it in reverse to back up ... and within 30 seconds, it was (water) from my ankles up to my knees."

Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.

People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.

Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.

People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.

Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.

Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.

Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.

A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.

A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.

People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.

People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.

Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.

The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.

Beth Johnson fills up her car at a gas station in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4.

The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.

A woman cries amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa.

People embrace at their damaged home in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in the country's easternmost city and leaving hundreds of others damaged.

Evacuees return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, on October 5.

People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti.

Workers start removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.

A supermarket shelf is nearly cleared out in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5.

Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lacked a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.

Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.

A man rakes up debris from a storm drain as he begins cleanup near a damaged gas station in Nassau on October 6.

People leave Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park, in heavy rain, after it closed in Orlando, Florida in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Matthew, on October 6.

Hurricane Matthew moves through Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on October 6. Capt. Stephen Russell, the head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, said there were many downed trees and power lines but no reports of casualties.

A police officer walks along the beach in Singer Island, Florida, on October 6.

People stand on a beach in Broward County, Florida, as the storm approached the coast on Thursday, October 6.

Heavy rain billows in front of Exploration Tower in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on October 7.

Firefighters respond to a pre-dawn house fire in Satellite Beach, Florida, that was possibly caused by a downed power line on October 7.

Palm trees on Cocoa Beach sway in the wind on October 7.

A woman uses her phone under a battery-operated lantern at a hotel in Titusville, Florida, on October 7.

A space shuttle model stands near some downed trees after Hurricane Matthew passed by Cocoa Beach.

A woman inspects her damaged car under a tree in Fort Pierce, Florida, on October 7.

A billboard canvas flaps in the wind after Hurricane Matthew passed North Palm Beach, Florida, on October 7.

A car drives past a downed tree as the hurricane moves through Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 7.

Preston Payne tries to hold his umbrella on Georgia's Tybee Island on October 7.

A damaged boat sits partially submerged on the intercoastal waterway in Melbourne, Florida, on October 7.

Adam and Alec Selent watch waves crash over a retainer wall at the Ocean Club condominiums in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on October 7.

Water flows over a seawall and fills the streets of St. Augustine, Florida, on October 7.

Parts of Highway A1A in Flagler Beach, Florida, were washed away by Hurricane Matthew on Friday, October 7.

A police officer steps through the remnants of a home leveled by Hurricane Matthew in the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, South Carolina, on October 8.

Volunteers clear debris from from a pool at a condominium complex in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on October 8.

A woman who gave her name only as Valerie walks along flooded President Street after leaving her homeless camp in Savannah, Georgia, on October 8.

John Tweedy wades into the swift-moving floodwaters surrounding his business in McClellanville, South Carolina, on Saturday, October 8.

A section of Wayne Memorial Drive was washed out in Goldsboro, North Carolina.

Rescue workers help several dogs that were trapped in homes in Pinetops, North Carolina, on October 9.

Boats are pushed up among twisted docks in Hilton Head on October 9.

People stop and take pictures of Highway 58, which was flooded in Nashville, North Carolina, on October 9.

A man clings to a road sign after trying to swim out to help a stranded truck driver in Hope Mills, North Carolina, on October 9. Both were rescued.

Anthony Writebol, left, and his cousin Melissa Hill paddle past a stranded tractor-trailer in Lumberton on October 9.

Without power in the hurricane's aftermath, Missy Zinc shines a light so her husband, Shawn, can prepare steaks to grill in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Sunday, October 9.

Rescue teams maneuver through floodwaters in Lumberton, North Carolina, on October 10. President Barack Obama has declared a major disaster in North Carolina and ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts.

People wade through floodwaters with a boat in Nichols, South Carolina, on Monday, October 10. Hurricane Matthew caused flooding and damage in the Southeast -- from Florida to North Carolina -- after slamming Haiti and other countries in the Caribbean.

'It wasn't grounded anymore'

Lawson said she didn't think she would make it out alive, and so she began calling family and friends to say goodbye. She pushed her kids out through the window of the truck, one after another, begging strangers to save them.

"It wasn't grounded anymore. I could feel this Dodge Ram on 26-inch tires floating," she said.

The truck had belonged to her late husband, a Philadelphia firefighter. Lawson was on her way to Florida with her husband's belongings -- many of them of sentimental value. He died of cancer last month, she said.

'I'm just lucky to be here'

Two days after their narrow escape, Lawson and her family were at a shelter in Lumberton, pleading with strangers for a ride to the bus stop so they could go home to Philadelphia.

As she waited, she held on to her children. She had a few items salvaged from her husband's truck: a picture of him standing near a fire truck, another of him in the military and his high school diploma.

The fast-running waters destroyed much of his possessions, including his will and the truck, Lawson said. "I'm just lucky to be here. ... I'm glad I'm here with my kids," she said. "I'm depressed, I'm stressed. ... I just wanna go home."

Most of Matthew deaths in North Carolina

The area where Lawson sought shelter has been badly hit by flooding after Hurricane Matthew struck parts of North Carolina over the weekend. More flooding is forecast for some riverside towns in the state, where boats and helicopter crews have rescued thousands.

Of the 30 deaths blamed on Matthew nationwide, 20 were in North Carolina, state authorities said Wednesday. Major rivers in the state are expected to be above flood stage through much of the week. CNN meteorologists predict Kinston will be one of the next towns to be flooded.

Many roads remain impassable, including a stretch of I-95 near Cumberland, Gov. Pat McCrory said.

"If we say the water is coming and we say do not drive through that water, we mean it," McCrory said.

The storm hurt agriculture and the poultry industry, too, with more than 100,000 chickens killed by flooding in Wayne County, said Kevin Johnson, county extension director.

"The situation is grave," he said in a news release. "There is also damage from wind. Many barns, sheds, buildings were damaged. Now farm equipment could be lost to flooding. We've got a long road ahead."

Floodwaters rising fast

The federal government has declared disasters in 34 of North Carolina's 100 counties, McCrory said. The declaration allows federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

Authorities went door-to-door to let about 500 people in the Black River basin know a mandatory evacuation had been ordered.

"A lot of folks in the flood area have been without power, so they have no idea what's coming toward them," said Tammy Proctor, spokeswoman for Pender County emergency management.

She estimated floodwaters were rising 3 to 5 inches per hour.

Rescue teams maneuver through floodwaters Monday in Lumberton, North Carolina.

Fatal shooting

In Lumberton, one person died after being shot by a sergeant with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, authorities said.

The sergeant and two Robeson County sheriff's deputies were conducting search-and-rescue operations Monday when they encountered a man in a flooded section of town, the State Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The man "became hostile toward the officers and displayed a handgun," prompting the sergeant to shoot him, it said.

The trooper, identified as J.F. Hinson, was placed on administrative duties. The person killed has not been identified.

Deaths in other states

Across the state, about 76,000 customers remain without power, McCrory said. Some 3,800 people remain in 46 shelters. Both those figures have dropped sharply since the first of the week, and local officials say local efforts are changing focus.

"This is no longer a rescue mission," Fayetteville Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Martin said. "We have transitioned to a recovery mode of operation and damage assessment."

While North Carolina reported most of the deaths from Matthew, Florida said four people died as a result of the storm, and Georgia and South Carolina had three fatalities each.

The US deaths came after Matthew devastated parts of the Caribbean, killing more than 300 people in Haiti, according to Paul Altidor, the nation's ambassador to the United States.