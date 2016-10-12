Story highlights After Hurricane Matthew hit the Florida coast, family couldn't get in touch with Claire Olsen

(CNN) A fresh-baked pizza and a call from a worried grandson were delivered to Claire Olsen in Florida over the weekend.

Olsen's family members in Nebraska were anxious when they didn't hear from her after Hurricane Matthew barreled through Palm Coast.

"The police and sheriff departments were overwhelmed so I called the only other people I could think of... Papa John's Pizza," Olsen's grandson, Eric Olsen, posted on Facebook.

As the deliveryman, Lance Tyler, drove up to the home, he noticed instructions read to please call a particular phone number when he got to the house.

