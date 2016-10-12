Story highlights
(CNN)A fresh-baked pizza and a call from a worried grandson were delivered to Claire Olsen in Florida over the weekend.
Olsen's family members in Nebraska were anxious when they didn't hear from her after Hurricane Matthew barreled through Palm Coast.
"The police and sheriff departments were overwhelmed so I called the only other people I could think of... Papa John's Pizza," Olsen's grandson, Eric Olsen, posted on Facebook.
As the deliveryman, Lance Tyler, drove up to the home, he noticed instructions read to please call a particular phone number when he got to the house.
Unbeknownst to Tyler, the man on the other end didn't care about the pepperoni pizza, but rather the woman to whom Tyler was delivering.
"The way that he answered the phone, 'Is she there? Is she OK?' It sounded like he was worried," Tyler told CNN affiliate WFTV.
At first Olsen was reluctant to open the door, thinking it was a scammer, because she didn't have phone service to order anything.
"He knocked on the door and said 'Delivery.' I said, 'I didn't order anything.' He says, 'Your grandson did,'" said Olsen.
Tyler passed over the cell phone to Olsen.
"(My grandson said) 'Grandma, I haven't talked to you in two days. I got worried about you. You must be hungry by now," said Olsen.
Olsen's family said they were relieved to learn their grandma was safe, thanks to a special delivery from Papa Johns.