Story highlights John Hernandez Felix could face the death penalty

Officers Jose Gilbert Vega and Officer Lesley Zerebny were fatally shot Saturday

(CNN) A suspect has been charged with multiple counts in the Saturday shooting deaths of two police officers in Palm Springs, California, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said Wednesday.

John Hernandez Felix, 26, faces two counts of murder in the deaths of Officers Jose Gilbert Vega, 63, and Lesley Zerebny, 27.

John Felix

The charges carry special circumstance allegations, including murder of a law enforcement officer and lying in wait, that make Felix eligible for the death penalty.

Hestrin said he will decide whether to seek the death penalty at a later date. He said an attorney will be appointed to represent Felix.

Felix also was charged with three counts of attempted murder for allegedly opening fire on three other officers. One was wounded by gunfire, the two others were not hit. Other counts include unlawful possession of an assault weapon, which authorities said was stolen, and unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

