A North Carolina woman details her escape from alligator-infested flood water

Story highlights Joni Gaddy said rescue helicopters didn't notice her signals for help

"I was hoping the alligators wouldn't come into the door," she told WGHP

(CNN) Still dripping wet from the neck-high floodwater that destroyed her home, Joni Gaddy shivered and wept as she recalled the alligators swimming outside her house.

"I'm soaked. The water is up to your neck coming out of the house. The house is destroyed," she told CNN affiliate WGHP , clutching the dog she managed to save.

"I don't know where my horses are. I have another dog stranded in the house."

Gaddy had been trapped in her home in Lumberton, North Carolina, since Saturday. For three days she prayed someone would find her.

"Helicopters were flying around my house. They didn't fly over me, and I had all kinds of signals," she said. "I put notes all over the house. I had sheets hanging out."

Read More