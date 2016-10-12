Story highlights Haunted ship sightings aren't unheard of in the region

But there's a perfectly good scientific explanation for this

(CNN) Perhaps the Flying Dutchman is haunting the Great Lakes for Halloween this year?

This video of a hazy blur in Michigan's Lake Superior has the Internet abuzz.

A local videographer was filming a rainbow when he spotted the shimmering "ghost ship" off the rocky shore of Presque Isle Park in Marquette.

Jason Asselin was in the area to shoot a music video for alternative rock artist Kevin B. Klein when the crew called it a day to enjoy the sunset on the shore.

Asselin told CNN he watched what looked like a massive "ghost ship" bob on the choppy waters for nearly half an hour before it vanished.

Read More