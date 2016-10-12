Man serving 70-year sentence hopes for new trial

Story highlights Jim Duncan was convicted of aggravated child abuse after doctors found 13 broken bones and a skull fracture in his son

His family believes he is innocent; new science could show that his son suffered from a disease called "infantile rickets"

(CNN) More than two decades into a 70-year sentence, Jim Duncan maintains his innocence.

The central Florida man is serving time for aggravated child abuse. He was convicted of the crime after he and his wife brought their infant son Kody to the emergency room when they noticed he was in pain and not using the left side of his body. The doctor found 13 broken bones and a skull fracture in his X-rays, but no bruises. He called the police.

"I am innocent," Duncan told CNN's Jean Casarez. "I did not harm my son."

The case's prosecutors are standing by the conviction, but Duncan is hoping a new lawyer, and new medical science, will end his nightmare and bring him home. His lawyer is taking his case to the 2nd District Court of Appeals in Florida next week, and he is hoping for a new trial.

Duncan and several of his family members sat down with CNN to tell his story.

