Detective investigating NBA star found dead

Story highlights
- LAPD detective Nadine Hernandez found dead of what authorities say was apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
- She was investigating Derrick Rose, who was sued by a woman who alleged she was raped
Whittier, California (CNN)A Los Angeles police detective who was investigating sexual assault allegations against NBA star Derrick Rose has been found dead in an apparent suicide, authorities said.
Nadine Hernandez, a 19-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department, died in her home of a single gunshot wound to the chest, the Whittier, California, Police Department said.
The LAPD issued a statement, saying: "Detective Hernandez was among several detectives working on the Derrick Rose case at the time of her death. At this point there is no indication that her case work had any connection to her death. The Rose investigation will continue unimpeded."
No criminal charges have been filed against Rose, a member of the New York Knicks.
Hernandez and other detectives opened a criminal investigation of Rose and two of his friends after an accuser known only as Jane Doe sued the trio in federal civil court alleging she was "gang raped" in 2013.
Attorneys for Rose and his friends said the sex was consensual. The plaintiff is seeking $21 million in damages.
Testimony in the lawsuit has been underway for several weeks.
Whittier police said they found a firearm at the scene of the detective's death but won't confirm it was her service revolver. Police said a family member was present.
"The family member was the one who placed the 911 call to our department," said Officer Hugo Figueroa of the Whittier Police Department. "I know (Whittier) detectives did find information that would lead them to believe that this was a suicide and not a homicide."